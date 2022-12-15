Looking back each year, I never fail to be gobsmacked by the immense array of people who make up the collection of vibrant scenes we call “Nashville music.” One of the most potent reminders comes when remembering those who have died.

Some were stars revered by country fans the world over, like Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd — or WSM DJ Ralph Emery, a different kind of star, who introduced thousands upon thousands of country songs and musicians to the world. Others were better known by their peers, but pianist Hargus “Pig” Robbins played on fundamental country classics by Patsy Cline, Charley Pride and George Jones (as well as Bob Dylan’s Blonde on Blonde and Ween’s 12 Golden Country Greats), while Anita Kerr’s harmony vocal group provided a key ingredient for the Nashville Sound. It’s entirely possible that you know songwriters Jimbeau Hinson and Dallas Frazier by name; it’s almost a given that you’ve heard their work, including Hinson’s co-write “Fancy Free” and Frazier’s “Elvira.”

Dr. Paul T. Kwami shepherded the Fisk Jubilee Singers into the new millennium and fostered a better understanding of the immense significance of their work. Engineer and producer Bil VornDick helped a rising generation of artists like Alison Krauss and Béla Fleck and the Flecktones — inspired by roots traditions but far from bound by them — find the sounds upon which they’ve built generational fan bases. Singer, songwriter and painter Ann Tiley put in phenomenal work to nurture the music community around her — the kind of effort that makes music scenes possible — while creating a special kind of historical record of our ever-changing city. And stalwart longtime music journalist Peter Cooper, a talented songwriter and performer in his own right, died unexpectedly earlier this month after sustaining a head injury. Cooper, who worked for The Tennessean before moving on to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, was acclaimed as both a reporter and a musician, having earned a Grammy nomination for Best Children’s Album in 2012. It was a shocking and tremendous loss.

Many of those who are gone were known for musical prowess displayed outside the country world — though they sometimes played country as well — such as pianist Beegie Adair, who cultivated Nashville’s jazz scene for decades. Or Walter Riley King, who played sax with B.B. King for more than three decades. Or Deborah McCrary, who along with her siblings in The McCrary Sisters charted a new path for the vocal group tradition. Or guitarist Scotty Wray, who played with Miranda Lambert from the very beginning of her career. Joe Chambers, who spearheaded the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum to honor the work of touring and studio musicians, also passed away this year.