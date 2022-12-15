For our annual Rock ’n’ Roll Poll, we once again asked a select group of Nashville’s finest rockers, rollers, rappers, bookers and more to share their take on local music.
What local artist/band ruled Nashville in 2022?
Snooper —Ale Delgado, Tyler Glaser, Merit Gentile, Ryan “Domo” Donoho, Ryan Sweeney, Mike Shepherd, Mike Mannix, Jesse G, Coley Hinson, Megan Loveless, Sara Nelson, Emily Young, Luke Schneider
$avvy —Blair Tramel, Connor Cummins, Michael Eades, Mike Floss, Austin “AyyWillé” Willé
Ayy Willé continues to evolve the sound of Nashville hip-hop in a positive way. —Rashad tha Poet Rayford
Twen —Jared Corder, Taylor Cole, Spencer Cullum, Michael Eades, Tristen, Waxed
Rich Ruth —Cam Sarrett, Josh Halper, Caroline Bowman, Jessica Breanne
Lou Turner —Kyle Hamlett, Jessica Breanne, Loney John Hutchins
Allison Russell — Evan P. Donohue, Ariel Bui, Larissa Maestro
Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway —Larissa Maestro, Evan P. Donohue
Erin Rae —Caroline Bowman, Tristen
Sean Thompson —Michael Eades, Jessica Breanne
Soccer Mommy —Asher Horton, Marquis Munson
Sierra Ferrell —Brett Rosenberg, Jeff Meltesen
Negro Justice —Nathan Conrad, Michael Eades
Namir Blade —Corduroy Clemens, Virghost
Ariel Bui —Ellen Angelico
GAYLE —Wes Davenport
Heaven Honey —Oliver Hopkins
DJ Afrosheen —Erica Schultz
Caroline Spence —Tristen
The Weird Sisters —Todd Sherwood
Tim Gent —Corduroy Clemens
Charlotte Sands, Joy Oladokun —Tyler Martinez
Bre Kennedy, The Foxies, The Criticals —Taylor Cole
Soot, Thirdface, Jdoughblay, Ronin Black, Brian Brown —Waxed
Waxed —Elena Franklin
Sapna —Chet Weise
Proteins of Magic —Eve Maret
Courtney Marie Andrews —Spencer Cullum
Katie Cole had killer solo singles and then toured with the Smashing Pumpkins. —Ryan Caudle
Rich Ruth put out an amazing record with an even more profound live show. Daisha McBride, Andrew Golden and Lindsey Lomis have also grown immensely. —Alanna Royale
In Place (JayVe Montgomery, Randy Hunt, John Westberry, Scott Mattingly). From shows at Springwater and Betty’s to their set at Big Ears, these gents make some whole-grain music, as nourishing as fresh fruits and vegetables. —Steve Poulton
What local artist/band is going to rule in 2023?
Caitlin Rose —Ellen Angelico, Mike Shepherd, Ryan Caudle
Spencer Cullum —Jessica Breanne, Asher Horton, Mike Mannix
Snooper —Robert Ellis Orrall, Jenna Mitchell, Evan P. Donohue
Ophelia —Blair Tramel, Connor Cummins
Total Wife —Waxed, Caroline Bowman, Cam Sarrett
Ziona Riley —Caroline Bowman, Josh Halper, Brett Rosenberg
Peter One —Luke Schneider, Caroline Bowman
Chuck Indigo —Mike Floss, Kadeem Phillips
Venus and the Flytraps —Megan Loveless, Michael Eades
Six One Trïbe —Corduroy Clemens, Evan P. Donohue
Soot —Waxed, Josh Halper
Waxed —Jesse Rhew, Ryan Sweeney
Ron Obasi —Michael Eades, Rashad tha Poet Rayford
Heaven Honey —Michael Eades, Oliver Hopkins
R.E.N. —Merit Gentile
Raemi —Kadeem Phillips
Kyshona Armstrong, Annie Williams —Jessica Breanne
The Squad —Justin Causey-Bullock
Sunny War —Tim Easton
Impediment —Loney John Hutchins
My Wall —Chet Weise
Bleary —Spencer Cullum
Country Westerns are locked and loaded. The new stuff is gonna knock all the socks. —Sara Nelson
Jess Nolan —Alanna Royale
Jamiah Hudson —Erica Schultz
Luh Stain —Corduroy Clemens
Flesh Eater —Jesse G
Virginity Club —Nathan Conrad
The Sewing Club —Jared Corder
Sassyopathic —Ryan “Domo” Donoho
Jaime Wyatt —Evan P. Donohue
Crave On —Kyle Hamlett
Alanna Royale —Caroline Bowman
Amm Skellars —Oliver Hopkins
Sugar Sk*-*lls, New Man, KMQ, Zook — so many more. Oh, and I’m confident a blast from the past will excite folks in 2023.
—Michael Eades
Tim Gent, Daisha McBride —Rashad tha Poet Rayford
The BlackSon —Austin “AyyWillé” Willé
Sam Hoffman —Asher Horton
Molly Martin, Hannah Cole, Jive Talk, Bridey Costello —Taylor Cole
Teddy at Night —Tyler Martinez
Tripleplay Squeek —Virghost
McKinley James —Todd Sherwood
Emily Nenni —Jeff Meltesen
Margo Price —Marquis Munson
Stephen Sanchez —Wes Davenport
Rafa —Eve Maret
What’s your favorite discovery this year, musical or not?
Thump —Blair Tramel, Connor Cummins
Passion Fruit Boys —Spencer Cullum
Bats (Jess Awh & Co.) —Ross Collier
Tom Bukovac’s YouTube channel —Elena Franklin
Noga Erez —Larissa Maestro
D. Sauls —Nathan Conrad
Phuong Tam’s compilation of Vietnamese rock ’n’ roll, Magical Nights: Saigon Surf, Twist & Soul (1964-1966) —Ariel Bui
I found the value and necessity in alone time for the first time in my life. Thanks, therapy! —Alanna Royale
Boundaries in the workplace! —Jenna Mitchell
The Multivox String & Brass keyboard and Knoxville’s Hologram Electronics’ Microcosm pedal. Desayuno chapin and shrimp ceviche at El Quetzal. —Steve Poulton
SideKicks Cafe in Madison —Emily Young
Girl Dudes (c/o Boodudes Francheiseing [sic] LLC) —Jesse Rhew
Jake Wesley Rogers, girlhouse —Taylor Cole
Switching from reposado to anejo —Mike Floss
Severance; Lisa Marchiano’s Motherhood; Hot Poppy’s farmers market delivery service. —Tristen
David DeVaul’s soulful vibes are contagious. —Erica Schultz
Tutti da Gio —Ryan Sweeney
What’s the 411? With Sharon Kay on WFSK; the introduction of sauerkraut —Oliver Hopkins
Paul Cherry —Justin Causey-Bullock
RNBW Collective’s queer songwriter nights, Tuesdays at Lipstick Lounge —Merit Gentile
Robbie Lynn Hunsinger —Mike Mannix
Andie Billheimer’s Jazz Quartet —Josh Halper
*repeat repeat, Pepper Said —Corduroy Clemens
The Equity Alliance, Stager Microphones —Evan P. Donohue
Andrija Tokic and Little Jack Lawrence told me about Guitorgans and now I’m obsessed. —Ellen Angelico
Meg Elsier —Brett Rosenberg, Todd Sherwood
Springwater’s Writers at the Water, Wednesdays at 5 p.m. —Jeff Meltesen, Loney John Hutchins
Andi Marie’s hilarious Appalachian pawpaw videos. Put that girl on SNL! —Jessica Breanne
Living in Madison. I can’t walk to a coffee shop or brewery, but we have wild turkeys and deer and stuff. —Celia Gregory
The Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall. Looking forward to a live-band hip-hop show there. —Austin “AyyWillé” Willé
What’s your favorite story in music — local or not — in 2022?
The return of Be Your Own Pet —Caroline Bowman, Ale Delgado, Robert Ellis Orrall
Caitlin Rose’s return —Spencer Cullum, Ellen Angelico, Josh Halper, Emily Young
Taylor Swift fans livid at Ticketmaster; U.S. Department of Justice investigates parent company Live Nation —Jesse G, Jesse Rhew, Jenna Mitchell, Tyler Martinez
Grammy nomination for TSU Aristocrat of Bands’ The Urban Hymnal —Wes Davenport, Justin Causey-Bullock, Marquis Munson
Larissa Maestro is the first AAPI person to win Americana’s Instrumentalist of the Year. —Ariel Bui
Grammy nominations for Molly Tuttle —Larissa Maestro
The Six One Trïbe story is dope to see and be a part of. —Corduroy Clemens
Bobby Gonz’s story has been inspirational; his album, recorded with an all-star cast of Nashvillians, has a verse from Common and AyyWillé on sax. —Austin “AyyWillé” Willé
Dorian Electra bringing litter boxes to their show at Exit/In to cater to their furry fans. —Merit Gentile
Three 6 Mafia partnering with the Titans. —Cam Sarrett
Tim Gent landing records on Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t —Mike Floss
Madi Diaz opening for Harry Styles —Jared Corder
The East Room 10-Year Anniversary —Taylor Cole
The blossoming of Third Man’s Blue Room; an onslaught of coverage from No Country for New Nashville, Nashville Indie, Nashville Show To-Go and more —Michael Eades
Jimmy Fallon crashed Grateful Dead tribute The Stolen Faces’ second set. It was out-of-control and so joyful. —Celia Gregory
Jack White speaking out against fascism; Darrin Bradbury’s “retirement” —Tim Easton
Artists holding Spotify accountable for their pathetic pay rates. The technology is not problematic — we all stream. Musicians are simply appalled by what they are paid by Spotify while their executives, shareholders and employees enjoy lavish salaries and opulent lifestyles. —Luke Schneider
What’s one thing you hope we leave behind in 2022?
Independent music venues closing, especially when real estate developers, venture capitalists and/or corporations are involved — Larissa Maestro, Emily Young, Ariel Bui, Spencer Cullum, Marquis Munson, Rashad tha Poet Rayford, Justin Causey-Bullock, Ryan Sweeney, Robert Ellis Orrall, Tyler Martinez, Jenna Mitchell, Jeff Meltesen, Wes Davenport, Jesse Rhew, Waxed
The current Metro Council —Mike Floss
Embracing pessimism. Change is hard — and unfortunate at times — but Nashville’s future is bright! —Michael Eades
Merch splits with venues; the same lineup at every music festival —Alanna Royale
Touring that kills bands financially, mentally, physically —Jared Corder
Every version of missed opportunity due to COVID-19 —Celia Gregory
Swifties’ conspiracy theories that Taylor Swift is doing a surprise Grimey’s in-store. Thanks for buying her album at the shop, though! —Tyler Glaser
Show bills with exclusively cis white men. Also, Swifties’ conspiracy theories that Taylor Swift is doing a surprise Grimey’s in-store. (I’m Swifties.) —Merit Gentile
Rapping over the song at shows —Corduroy Clemens
Artists in Nashville holding onto their music —Kadeem Phillips
Can we make Bill Lee leave? —Eve Maret
People fetishizing The Band and bands that sound like Imagine Dragons —Coley Hinson
Post-pandemic depression —Austin “AyyWillé” Willé
Relentless self-promoters —Asher Horton
Festivals. Stop. I have a rant I’m happy to unload on anyone who asks. —Sara Nelson
The whole keeping-up-with-the-Joneses vibe that kinda hums around our social scene at times. Feels like it should be focused on the art, not the gains. —Oliver Hopkins
Thoughtless embracement of the streaming services that do not serve the creators of the music they sell? Selfish and fear-based behaviors that perpetuate systemic mistreatment of any people, animals and this planet? Probably be the same answer next year. —Steve Poulton
Spotify. Everyone should switch to Tidal immediately. Better sound quality and better pay for artists. —Luke Schneider
What’s one thing you hope to see in Nashville music in 2023?
More DIY venues, nontraditional spaces, house shows; focus on local ownership —Spencer Cullum, Megan Loveless, Asher Horton, Emily Young, Jesse Rhew, Nathan Conrad, Sara Nelson
More policies to protect and support independent musicians, artists and venues. —Ariel Bui
Music-related business owners being offered fair chances to purchase their buildings/property —Cam Sarrett
People walking the walk of supporting local music instead of just talking the talk —Tyler Martinez
More artists hiring women and nonbinary folks to produce their music and/or embracing the title of “producer” themselves —Larissa Maestro
More African American-produced events like Nashfeels —Erica Schultz
More infrastructure for hip-hop, R&B and soul —Rashad tha Poet Rayford, Virghost
More cross-promotion, more collaboration, more genuine support —Justin Causey-Bullock
More music executives taking a developmental approach in Nashville —Kadeem Phillips
The continued, crawling growth of great alternative music spaces on Charlotte Avenue. Random Sample has been curating great electronic shows, and Chris Davis’ FMRL has been booking deep-cut bills at the Global Education Center, and I want more, more, more! —Ross Collier
Continued embrace of live ambient and experimental music —Luke Schneider
More collaboration across genres. I love seeing Tim Gent and Joy Oladokun collab, and Daisha McBride performing with Allison Russell at the Ryman. —Marquis Munson
KIDS! Show me what the 15-year-olds are making. —Ellen Angelico
Minimum-wage pay and collective bargaining —Tristen
Big touring bands’ shows having a local opener —Elena Franklin
Can we revive Next Big Nashville already? —Michael Eades
Gritty rap shows —Mike Floss
Bands playing faster regardless of genre; more experimentation —Blair Tramel, Connor Cummins
More adaptations of older pieces of music and art —Oliver Hopkins
Parker James playing vibraphone on more people’s records —Josh Halper
Bands embracing The Heavy Riff and turning up —Waxed
More jam bands —Coley Hinson
More dancing at shows. Nashville has the worst rep for standing still. —Taylor Cole
Who in Nashville deserves more coverage than they got in 2022?
BeHoward —Virghost, Michael Eades
Kyshona —Larissa Maestro, Erica Schultz
Love Montage —Luke Schneider, Michael Eades
Bryan Cates —Tyler Glaser, Jared Corder
Shoes Off Nashville showcasing local AAPI musicians —Ariel Bui
Christina Spinei —Chet Weise
Gabe Lee —Ellen Angelico
Cybelle Elena, Yanira Vissepo —Jessica Breanne
Ophelia —Blair Tramel, Connor Cummins
Volunteer Department —Josh Halper
R.E.N. —Merit Gentile
Black Venus —Ryan Sweeney
Every hip-hop and R&B artist in town deserves more notice. —Tyler Martinez
Whoever finds a means of reducing the number of and providing real services to this city’s homeless. Music is going to Music, but everybody needs a home. —Steve Poulton
Joseph Allred —Mike Mannix
Chuck Indigo —Kadeem Phillips
Proteins of Magic —Eve Maret
Lawndry, Crave On, Sundaes, Gardening Not Architecture — many, many more
—Michael Eades
Paul Thacker —Jeff Meltesen
Dominic Billett —Spencer Cullum
Petty —Corduroy Clemens
Threk Michaels —Loney John Hutchins
The Varsity (Mike and Kyle Hicks, Adrian Taylor). Cats are amazing producers. —Rashad tha Poet Rayford
2’Live Bre —Austin “AyyWillé” Willé
Sam Hoffman, Thayer Sarrano, Tan —Caroline Bowman
Bazookatooth, Mount Worcester, Hew G., Emily Nenni —Alanna Royale
Peace Police, Thomas Luminoso, Zook, FMRL shows —Kyle Hamlett
Black Opry —Jenna Mitchell
Keunarene’s debut album Don’t Wait Until I Die —Megan Loveless
Corook —Wes Davenport
Sunny War —Marquis Munson
Basic Printer —Ross Collier
Safari Room —Jesse G
R.A.P. Ferreira —Nathan Conrad
Soot; Country Death; Kathryn Edwards and every other promoter keeping the underground and DIY alive —Waxed
What’s your favorite local record of 2022?
Rich Ruth, I Survived, It’s Over —Alanna Royale, Mike Mannix, Spencer Cullum, Waxed, Cam Sarrett, Asher Horton, Evan P. Donohue, Oliver Hopkins, Merit Gentile
Twen, One Stop Shop. This record is everything my ears are searching for at the moment, and DIY from the production to the marketing. —Taylor Cole
Twen, One Stop Shop —Merit Gentile, Waxed, Jared Corder, Tristen, Celia Gregory, Michael Eades, Caroline Bowman
Soot, Talons of Empathy —Merit Gentile, Waxed
Waxed, Give Up —Elena Franklin
Rashad tha Poet, S-Wrap and The Varsity, The Other Side, Too —Rashad tha Poet Rayford, Erica Schultz
Jo Schornikow, Altar —Ellen Angelico, Ariel Bui
Ariel Bui, Real & Fantasy —Tim Easton, Sara Nelson
Caitlin Rose, Cazimi —Jeff Meltesen, Jessica Breanne, Mike Shepherd, Tristen
Erin Rae, Lighten Up —Spencer Cullum, Brett Rosenberg, Ale Delgado, Emily Young, Tristen
Negro Justice, Chosen Family —Corduroy Clemens, Michael Eades, Marquis Munson
The Medium, For Horses —Michael Eades, Caroline Bowman
Namir Blade, Metropolis —Virghost, Michael Eades, Larissa Maestro
Joe Kenkel, Naturale —Josh Halper, Steve Poulton
Crave On, Slow Pulsing Rainbow —Ross Collier, Steve Poulton
Soccer Mommy, Sometimes, Forever —Nathan Conrad, Wes Davenport
The Kernal, Listen to the Blood —Luke Schneider, Caroline Bowman
Lou Turner, Microcosmos —Mike Mannix, Eve Maret, Jessica Breanne
Total Wife, A Blip —Blair Tramel, Connor Cummins, Michael Eades
Bats, Blue Cabinet —Megan Loveless
Personal Trainer, Reflex —Tyler Martinez
TheyNeedWeez, Definitely Different —Virghost
Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears, Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears —Jesse Rhew
Sapna’s Sapna is riffage from the Milky Way’s Bermuda Triangle. —Chet Weise
Madi Diaz, History of a Feeling —Jared Corder
*repeat repeat’s Everyone Stop —Celia Gregory
Coley Hinson, Channel Surfing; Ornament, Rock Solid —Jessica Breanne
Rock Solid by Ornament, a band too good (and well-dressed) for Nashville! —Coley Hinson
Jim Skinner, The Blues Is a Bitch —Steve Poulton
Charlotte Sands, Love and Other Lies —Jenna Mitchell
Forget Cassettes, Salt (reissue) —Michael Eades
Part Time Filth, Tony Can’t Surf —Ryan Sweeney
Safari Room, Complex House Plants —Jesse G
Raemi, Partly Cloudy —Kadeem Phillips
Six One Trïbe, Trïbe Over Everything —Corduroy Clemens
Courtney Marie Andrews, Loose Future —Caroline Bowman
Peace Police, 2022 —Kyle Hamlett
Charlie Whitten, Castles and Fireworks —Todd Sherwood
The Mattoid, Great Lovers —Loney John Hutchins
What’s your favorite local song of 2022?
Caitlin Rose, “Modern Dancing” —Tyler Glaser, Todd Sherwood, Evan P. Donohue
Caitlin Rose, “Nobody’s Sweetheart” —Ariel Bui, Caroline Bowman
Reaux Marquez, “Crowd Control” —Justin Causey-Bullock, Austin “AyyWillé” Willé, Corduroy Clemens
Negro Justice, “No Throwaways” —Nathan Conrad, Michael Eades
Negro Justice, “Spiritual Pressure”; Weston, “18 Wheeler” —Corduroy Clemens
Peachy, “Waiting” —Mike Shepherd, Michael Eades
Twen’s “HaHaHome.” The band’s psychedelic Brit-rock influences shine through in the sexiest way, and I blare this one. —Celia Gregory
Twen, “HaHaHome” —Elena Franklin, Jared Corder
Twen, “One Stop Shop” —Marquis Munson, Michael Eades
S-Wrap, Rashad tha Poet and The Varsity, “New Day” —Rashad tha Poet Rayford
Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears, “New Trailway Boogie” —Mike Mannix
Peace Police, “Chinese New Year”; Lou Turner, “What Might We Find There” —Kyle Hamlett
Lou Turner, “Empty Tame and Ugly” —Eve Maret
Angela Autumn, “Old Time Lovers” —Tim Easton
Gatlin, “Masterclass” —Tyler Martinez
Carmen, “Faded”; BeHoward, “WTS” —Virghost
Moto Bandit, “You Too” —Blair Tramel, Connor Cummins
Qualls feat. Mike Floss, “Ghost” —Kadeem Phillips
Lindsey Lomis, “Call Me When You Get Home” —Alanna Royale
The one those birds in the tree outside my bedroom window wake me with every morning. I think it’s called “Congratulations, You’re Still Here”? —Steve Poulton
Teddy and the Rough Riders, “Livin in the Woods” —Asher Horton
R.E.N., “Run From Me” —Merit Gentile
Erin Rae, “Mind/Heart”; Molly Martin, “I Like Losers”—Ale Delgado
Kyshona, “Out Loud”; Z’Cano and Laura Epling, “Treading Water” —Larissa Maestro
Erin Rae, “Lighten Up and Try” —Brett Rosenberg
Devon Gilfillian, “Brown Sugar Queen” —Jenna Mitchell
Mike Floss, “Never Ran” —Erica Schultz
$avvy, “Down to Earth”; Volunteer Department, “Swell”; Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears, “Saturday Drive” —Caroline Bowman
Passion Fruit Boys, “Sex Swing” —Emily Young
The Wldlfe, “Psycho (When I Wake Up)” —Wes Davenport
LO aka Lauren McClinton, “Make Up” —Ellen Angelico
Dillon Watson, “Love Me Do” —Ryan “Domo” Donoho
Ornament, “Who’s to Say?” —Coley Hinson
What’s the best performance you saw this year?
Final week of shows at Exit/In under current management, including Lilly Hiatt, JEFF the Brotherhood, Diarrhea Planet, more —Coley Hinson, Ale Delgado, Evan P. Donohue, Emily Young, Jenna Mitchell, Robert Ellis Orrall, Sara Nelson, Jesse Rhew, Celia Gregory, Mike Shepherd
Mudhoney at Gifford’s Bacon —Chet Weise, Coley Hinson
Nnamdï at Drkmttr —Mike Shepherd, Oliver Hopkins
Kendrick Lamar at Bridgestone —Rashad thaPoet Rayford, Marquis Munson
Beck, acoustic, at The Basement East —Coley Hinson, Celia Gregory, Taylor Cole
Stereolab at Marathon Music Works —Nathan Conrad, Asher Horton
Mac Gayden at 3rd and Lindsley —Ryan “Domo” Donoho
Cody Belew at Lipstick Lounge —Ellen Angelico
Mitski at the Ryman —Ariel Bui
Pulled From the Sky 3 — improvisational evening hosted by Caleb Breaux — re-lit the flame of my ear-candles! —Ross Collier
The BlackSon and Ron Obasi at Analog
—Austin “AyyWillé” Willé
Lucy’s Record Shop’s 30th anniversary show at Drkmttr was as bonkers as it was heartwarming. —Michael Eades
Paul Burch and the WPA Ballclub at Third Man —Jeff Meltesen
Teddy and the Rough Riders opening at the Ryman for Orville Peck; Helado Negro at The Basement East —Loney John Hutchins
Smart Objects at The Basement —Jesse G
Alanna Royale at Exit/In —Erica Schultz
Alvvays and Slow Pulp at Marathon Music Works —Jared Corder
The Deslondes at The 5 Spot —Todd Sherwood
Nosferatu scored by Eve Maret, Dream Chambers and Belly Full of Stars at the Belcourt; W.I.T.C.H. at the Blue Room; Bully at Mercy Lounge —Evan P. Donohue
SistaStrings in the round with Brandi Carlile at City Winery. Everything they played was absolute perfection, and their mom was in the audience heckling them. —Larissa Maestro
Ginger Root at Eastside Bowl —Blair Tramel, Connor Cummins
Diatom Deli at Drkmttr —Luke Schneider
Chuck Indigo, Quez Cantrell and Negro Justice at The Cobra —Corduroy Clemens
Total Wife on Record Store Day at Vinyl Tap —Spencer Cullum
Anne Malin residency at Vinyl Tap —Kyle Hamlett
In Place at Big Ears; Kyle Hamlett Duo with Chris Davis DJing at Vinyl Tap; Ziona Riley Trio w/Warren Byrom and Cecilia Wright at Sun Dog Studios; Robbie Lynn Hunsinger/Matt Glassmeyer duo at Betty’s; That Ross Collier Sound Fest in Dragon Park; every time Kim Rueger plays as Belly Full of Stars —Steve Poulton
Respondents:
Ellen Angelico: musician at large; whippersnapper, Fanny’s House of Music; That’s-Commissioner-Angelico-to-You, Metro Arts
Caroline Bowman: staffer at Vinyl Tap and TT Mgmt; podcast and radio host; graphic designer; your No. 1 fan
Jessica Breanne: songwriter; musician; Belcourt staffer
Ariel Bui: singer-songwriter; activist; owner and music educator, Melodia Studio
Ryan Caudle: songwriter, singer and guitarist, Sound&Shape
Justin Causey-Bullock: artist manager; footwear designer; hip-hop journalist
Corduroy Clemens: musician and producer, Six One Trïbe
Taylor Cole: musician, Tayls; talent buyer, The East Room
Ross Collier: audio engineer; Omnichord enthusiast; self-purported (Styrofoam) Wino
Nathan Conrad: rapper, Spoken Nerd; contributor, Ghettoblaster
Jared Corder: producer, Polychrome Ranch; performer, *repeat repeat
Spencer Cullum: musician, Spencer Cullum’s Coin Collection and many more
Wes Davenport: curator, No Country for New Nashville; founder, PØPSQUAD
Ale Delgado: front row, center
Ryan “Domo” Donoho: entertainer; songwriter; record producer; percussionist
Evan P. Donohue: artist; live sound engineer
Michael Eades: curator, YK Records and We Own This Town
Tim Easton: musician; songwriter
Mike Floss: musician; activist
Elena Franklin: lead singer, Reality Something
Jesse G: musician, Basic Printer
Merit Gentile: musician; staffer, Grimey’s and Fanny’s House of Music; receptionist, Fruits Hair Lab
Tyler Glaser: events coordinator and used vinyl buyer, Grimey’s
Celia Gregory: morning host and over-sharer, 91.1 WNXP
Josh Halper: guitarist; songwriter; producer; gallivanter; choogler; purveyor of skronk
Kyle Hamlett: songwriter; musician
Coley Hinson: musician, Coley and the Young Go-Hards
Oliver Hopkins: musician, Volunteer Department
Asher Horton: musician, Rainsticks, Twen and Sun Seeker
Loney John Hutchins: producer and label dude, Cleft Recordings and Appalachia Record Co.
Megan Loveless: co-founder, To-Go Records and Nashville Show To-Go Menu; marketing, Third Man Records; talent buyer, The Blue Room
Larissa Maestro: composer; band member, Allison Russell and My So-Called Band
Mike Mannix: founder, Centripetal Force Records; host, Psych Out! on WXNA
Eve Maret: composer, producer, synthesist
Tyler Martinez: owner-operator, Housequake Productions
Jeff Meltesen: marketing, The Caverns; country star every Friday the 13th, D. Striker
Jenna Mitchell: operations manager, Exit/In and Bona Fide Live
Marquis Munson: evening host, 91.1 WNXP
Sara Nelson: owner, Duke’s
Robert Ellis Orrall: BOB the Fatherhood, Infinity Cat Recordings
Kadeem Phillips: CEO, Power Entertainment and Powerhouse Management
Steve Poulton: Altered Statesman; Taurus
Rashad tha Poet Rayford: artist; speaker; actor
Jesse Rhew: dictator for life, RudeTech Guitar Effects
Brett Rosenberg: musician, Quichenight
Alanna Royale: performer; songwriter; leopard-print enthusiast
Cam Sarrett: sales and distribution, Third Man Records; drums, Snooper
Luke Schneider: multi-instrumentalist; Third Man Records artist; founder, Forestdale Incense
Erica Schultz: host, Soul of the City and Mode.Radio on WXNA; supporter and lover of all Nashville music, especially within the Black community
Mike Shepherd: bass and vocals, Tower Defense; Nashville rock lifer
Todd Sherwood: co-owner, The 5 Spot
Ryan Sweeney: (almost) all the things at Sweet Time Booking and Records; pizza man; dad
Blair Tramel and Connor Cummins: musicians, Snooper; curators, Electric Outlet
Tristen: musician; songwriter
Virghost: creator, Villematic Hip-Hop showcase; hip-hop artist
Waxed: local thrash goons
Chet Weise: author; guitarist, Kings of the F-King Sea and MAANTA RAAY; editor, Third Man Books
Austin “AyyWillé” Willé: educator and musician
Emily Young: DJ, events and engagement manager, 91.1 WNXP
