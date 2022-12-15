For our annual Rock ’n’ Roll Poll, we once again asked a select group of Nashville’s finest rockers, rollers, rappers, bookers and more to share their take on local music.

What local artist/band ruled Nashville in 2022?

Snooper —Ale Delgado, Tyler Glaser, Merit Gentile, Ryan “Domo” Donoho, Ryan Sweeney, Mike Shepherd, Mike Mannix, Jesse G, Coley Hinson, Megan Loveless, Sara Nelson, Emily Young, Luke Schneider

$avvy —Blair Tramel, Connor Cummins, Michael Eades, Mike Floss, Austin “AyyWillé” Willé

Ayy Willé continues to evolve the sound of Nashville hip-hop in a positive way. —Rashad tha Poet Rayford

Twen —Jared Corder, Taylor Cole, Spencer Cullum, Michael Eades, Tristen, Waxed

Rich Ruth —Cam Sarrett, Josh Halper, Caroline Bowman, Jessica Breanne

Lou Turner —Kyle Hamlett, Jessica Breanne, Loney John Hutchins

Allison Russell — Evan P. Donohue, Ariel Bui, Larissa Maestro

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway —Larissa Maestro, Evan P. Donohue

Erin Rae —Caroline Bowman, Tristen

Sean Thompson —Michael Eades, Jessica Breanne

Soccer Mommy —Asher Horton, Marquis Munson

Sierra Ferrell —Brett Rosenberg, Jeff Meltesen

Negro Justice —Nathan Conrad, Michael Eades

Namir Blade —Corduroy Clemens, Virghost

Ariel Bui —Ellen Angelico

GAYLE —Wes Davenport

Heaven Honey —Oliver Hopkins

DJ Afrosheen —Erica Schultz

Caroline Spence —Tristen

The Weird Sisters —Todd Sherwood

Tim Gent —Corduroy Clemens

Charlotte Sands, Joy Oladokun —Tyler Martinez

Bre Kennedy, The Foxies, The Criticals —Taylor Cole

Soot, Thirdface, Jdoughblay, Ronin Black, Brian Brown —Waxed

Waxed —Elena Franklin

Sapna —Chet Weise

Proteins of Magic —Eve Maret

Courtney Marie Andrews —Spencer Cullum

Katie Cole had killer solo singles and then toured with the Smashing Pumpkins. —Ryan Caudle

Rich Ruth put out an amazing record with an even more profound live show. Daisha McBride, Andrew Golden and Lindsey Lomis have also grown immensely. —Alanna Royale

In Place (JayVe Montgomery, Randy Hunt, John Westberry, Scott Mattingly). From shows at Springwater and Betty’s to their set at Big Ears, these gents make some whole-grain music, as nourishing as fresh fruits and vegetables. —Steve Poulton

What local artist/band is going to rule in 2023?

Caitlin Rose —Ellen Angelico, Mike Shepherd, Ryan Caudle

Spencer Cullum —Jessica Breanne, Asher Horton, Mike Mannix

Snooper —Robert Ellis Orrall, Jenna Mitchell, Evan P. Donohue

Ophelia —Blair Tramel, Connor Cummins

Total Wife —Waxed, Caroline Bowman, Cam Sarrett

Ziona Riley —Caroline Bowman, Josh Halper, Brett Rosenberg

Peter One —Luke Schneider, Caroline Bowman

Chuck Indigo —Mike Floss, Kadeem Phillips

Venus and the Flytraps —Megan Loveless, Michael Eades

Six One Trïbe —Corduroy Clemens, Evan P. Donohue

Soot —Waxed, Josh Halper

Waxed —Jesse Rhew, Ryan Sweeney

Ron Obasi —Michael Eades, Rashad tha Poet Rayford

Heaven Honey —Michael Eades, Oliver Hopkins

R.E.N. —Merit Gentile

Raemi —Kadeem Phillips

Kyshona Armstrong, Annie Williams —Jessica Breanne

The Squad —Justin Causey-Bullock

Sunny War —Tim Easton

Impediment —Loney John Hutchins

My Wall —Chet Weise

Bleary —Spencer Cullum

Country Westerns are locked and loaded. The new stuff is gonna knock all the socks. —Sara Nelson

Jess Nolan —Alanna Royale

Jamiah Hudson —Erica Schultz

Luh Stain —Corduroy Clemens

Flesh Eater —Jesse G

Virginity Club —Nathan Conrad

The Sewing Club —Jared Corder

Sassyopathic —Ryan “Domo” Donoho

Jaime Wyatt —Evan P. Donohue

Crave On —Kyle Hamlett

Alanna Royale —Caroline Bowman

Amm Skellars —Oliver Hopkins

Sugar Sk*-*lls, New Man, KMQ, Zook — so many more. Oh, and I’m confident a blast from the past will excite folks in 2023.

—Michael Eades

Tim Gent, Daisha McBride —Rashad tha Poet Rayford

The BlackSon —Austin “AyyWillé” Willé

Sam Hoffman —Asher Horton

Molly Martin, Hannah Cole, Jive Talk, Bridey Costello —Taylor Cole

Teddy at Night —Tyler Martinez

Tripleplay Squeek —Virghost

McKinley James —Todd Sherwood

Emily Nenni —Jeff Meltesen

Margo Price —Marquis Munson

Stephen Sanchez —Wes Davenport

Rafa —Eve Maret

What’s your favorite discovery this year, musical or not?

Thump —Blair Tramel, Connor Cummins

Passion Fruit Boys —Spencer Cullum

Bats (Jess Awh & Co.) —Ross Collier

Tom Bukovac’s YouTube channel —Elena Franklin

Noga Erez —Larissa Maestro

D. Sauls —Nathan Conrad

Phuong Tam’s compilation of Vietnamese rock ’n’ roll, Magical Nights: Saigon Surf, Twist & Soul (1964-1966) —Ariel Bui

I found the value and necessity in alone time for the first time in my life. Thanks, therapy! —Alanna Royale

Boundaries in the workplace! —Jenna Mitchell

The Multivox String & Brass keyboard and Knoxville’s Hologram Electronics’ Microcosm pedal. Desayuno chapin and shrimp ceviche at El Quetzal. —Steve Poulton

SideKicks Cafe in Madison —Emily Young

Girl Dudes (c/o Boodudes Francheiseing [sic] LLC) —Jesse Rhew

Jake Wesley Rogers, girlhouse —Taylor Cole

Switching from reposado to anejo —Mike Floss

Severance; Lisa Marchiano’s Motherhood; Hot Poppy’s farmers market delivery service. —Tristen

David DeVaul’s soulful vibes are contagious. —Erica Schultz

Tutti da Gio —Ryan Sweeney

What’s the 411? With Sharon Kay on WFSK; the introduction of sauerkraut —Oliver Hopkins

Paul Cherry —Justin Causey-Bullock

RNBW Collective’s queer songwriter nights, Tuesdays at Lipstick Lounge —Merit Gentile

Robbie Lynn Hunsinger —Mike Mannix

Andie Billheimer’s Jazz Quartet —Josh Halper

*repeat repeat, Pepper Said —Corduroy Clemens

The Equity Alliance, Stager Microphones —Evan P. Donohue

Andrija Tokic and Little Jack Lawrence told me about Guitorgans and now I’m obsessed. —Ellen Angelico

Meg Elsier —Brett Rosenberg, Todd Sherwood

Springwater’s Writers at the Water, Wednesdays at 5 p.m. —Jeff Meltesen, Loney John Hutchins

Andi Marie’s hilarious Appalachian pawpaw videos. Put that girl on SNL! —Jessica Breanne

Living in Madison. I can’t walk to a coffee shop or brewery, but we have wild turkeys and deer and stuff. —Celia Gregory

The Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall. Looking forward to a live-band hip-hop show there. —Austin “AyyWillé” Willé

What’s your favorite story in music — local or not — in 2022?

The return of Be Your Own Pet —Caroline Bowman, Ale Delgado, Robert Ellis Orrall

Caitlin Rose’s return —Spencer Cullum, Ellen Angelico, Josh Halper, Emily Young

Taylor Swift fans livid at Ticketmaster; U.S. Department of Justice investigates parent company Live Nation —Jesse G, Jesse Rhew, Jenna Mitchell, Tyler Martinez

Grammy nomination for TSU Aristocrat of Bands’ The Urban Hymnal —Wes Davenport, Justin Causey-Bullock, Marquis Munson

Larissa Maestro is the first AAPI person to win Americana’s Instrumentalist of the Year. —Ariel Bui

Grammy nominations for Molly Tuttle —Larissa Maestro

The Six One Trïbe story is dope to see and be a part of. —Corduroy Clemens

Bobby Gonz’s story has been inspirational; his album, recorded with an all-star cast of Nashvillians, has a verse from Common and AyyWillé on sax. —Austin “AyyWillé” Willé

Dorian Electra bringing litter boxes to their show at Exit/In to cater to their furry fans. —Merit Gentile

Three 6 Mafia partnering with the Titans. —Cam Sarrett

Tim Gent landing records on Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t —Mike Floss

Madi Diaz opening for Harry Styles —Jared Corder

The East Room 10-Year Anniversary —Taylor Cole

The blossoming of Third Man’s Blue Room; an onslaught of coverage from No Country for New Nashville, Nashville Indie, Nashville Show To-Go and more —Michael Eades

Jimmy Fallon crashed Grateful Dead tribute The Stolen Faces’ second set. It was out-of-control and so joyful. —Celia Gregory

Jack White speaking out against fascism; Darrin Bradbury’s “retirement” —Tim Easton

Artists holding Spotify accountable for their pathetic pay rates. The technology is not problematic — we all stream. Musicians are simply appalled by what they are paid by Spotify while their executives, shareholders and employees enjoy lavish salaries and opulent lifestyles. —Luke Schneider

What’s one thing you hope we leave behind in 2022?

Independent music venues closing, especially when real estate developers, venture capitalists and/or corporations are involved — Larissa Maestro, Emily Young, Ariel Bui, Spencer Cullum, Marquis Munson, Rashad tha Poet Rayford, Justin Causey-Bullock, Ryan Sweeney, Robert Ellis Orrall, Tyler Martinez, Jenna Mitchell, Jeff Meltesen, Wes Davenport, Jesse Rhew, Waxed

The current Metro Council —Mike Floss

Embracing pessimism. Change is hard — and unfortunate at times — but Nashville’s future is bright! —Michael Eades

Merch splits with venues; the same lineup at every music festival —Alanna Royale

Touring that kills bands financially, mentally, physically —Jared Corder

Every version of missed opportunity due to COVID-19 —Celia Gregory

Swifties’ conspiracy theories that Taylor Swift is doing a surprise Grimey’s in-store. Thanks for buying her album at the shop, though! —Tyler Glaser

Show bills with exclusively cis white men. Also, Swifties’ conspiracy theories that Taylor Swift is doing a surprise Grimey’s in-store. (I’m Swifties.) —Merit Gentile

Rapping over the song at shows —Corduroy Clemens

Artists in Nashville holding onto their music —Kadeem Phillips

Can we make Bill Lee leave? —Eve Maret

People fetishizing The Band and bands that sound like Imagine Dragons —Coley Hinson

Post-pandemic depression —Austin “AyyWillé” Willé

Relentless self-promoters —Asher Horton

Festivals. Stop. I have a rant I’m happy to unload on anyone who asks. —Sara Nelson

The whole keeping-up-with-the-Joneses vibe that kinda hums around our social scene at times. Feels like it should be focused on the art, not the gains. —Oliver Hopkins

Thoughtless embracement of the streaming services that do not serve the creators of the music they sell? Selfish and fear-based behaviors that perpetuate systemic mistreatment of any people, animals and this planet? Probably be the same answer next year. —Steve Poulton

Spotify. Everyone should switch to Tidal immediately. Better sound quality and better pay for artists. —Luke Schneider

What’s one thing you hope to see in Nashville music in 2023?

More DIY venues, nontraditional spaces, house shows; focus on local ownership —Spencer Cullum, Megan Loveless, Asher Horton, Emily Young, Jesse Rhew, Nathan Conrad, Sara Nelson

More policies to protect and support independent musicians, artists and venues. —Ariel Bui

Music-related business owners being offered fair chances to purchase their buildings/property —Cam Sarrett

People walking the walk of supporting local music instead of just talking the talk —Tyler Martinez

More artists hiring women and nonbinary folks to produce their music and/or embracing the title of “producer” themselves —Larissa Maestro

More African American-produced events like Nashfeels —Erica Schultz

More infrastructure for hip-hop, R&B and soul —Rashad tha Poet Rayford, Virghost

More cross-promotion, more collaboration, more genuine support —Justin Causey-Bullock

More music executives taking a developmental approach in Nashville —Kadeem Phillips

The continued, crawling growth of great alternative music spaces on Charlotte Avenue. Random Sample has been curating great electronic shows, and Chris Davis’ FMRL has been booking deep-cut bills at the Global Education Center, and I want more, more, more! —Ross Collier

Continued embrace of live ambient and experimental music —Luke Schneider

More collaboration across genres. I love seeing Tim Gent and Joy Oladokun collab, and Daisha McBride performing with Allison Russell at the Ryman. —Marquis Munson

KIDS! Show me what the 15-year-olds are making. —Ellen Angelico

Minimum-wage pay and collective bargaining —Tristen

Big touring bands’ shows having a local opener —Elena Franklin

Can we revive Next Big Nashville already? —Michael Eades

Gritty rap shows —Mike Floss

Bands playing faster regardless of genre; more experimentation —Blair Tramel, Connor Cummins

More adaptations of older pieces of music and art —Oliver Hopkins

Parker James playing vibraphone on more people’s records —Josh Halper

Bands embracing The Heavy Riff and turning up —Waxed

More jam bands —Coley Hinson

More dancing at shows. Nashville has the worst rep for standing still. —Taylor Cole

Who in Nashville deserves more coverage than they got in 2022?

BeHoward —Virghost, Michael Eades

Kyshona —Larissa Maestro, Erica Schultz

Love Montage —Luke Schneider, Michael Eades

Bryan Cates —Tyler Glaser, Jared Corder

Shoes Off Nashville showcasing local AAPI musicians —Ariel Bui

Christina Spinei —Chet Weise

Gabe Lee —Ellen Angelico

Cybelle Elena, Yanira Vissepo —Jessica Breanne

Ophelia —Blair Tramel, Connor Cummins

Volunteer Department —Josh Halper

R.E.N. —Merit Gentile

Black Venus —Ryan Sweeney

Every hip-hop and R&B artist in town deserves more notice. —Tyler Martinez

Whoever finds a means of reducing the number of and providing real services to this city’s homeless. Music is going to Music, but everybody needs a home. —Steve Poulton

Joseph Allred —Mike Mannix

Chuck Indigo —Kadeem Phillips

Proteins of Magic —Eve Maret

Lawndry, Crave On, Sundaes, Gardening Not Architecture — many, many more

—Michael Eades

Paul Thacker —Jeff Meltesen

Dominic Billett —Spencer Cullum

Petty —Corduroy Clemens

Threk Michaels —Loney John Hutchins

The Varsity (Mike and Kyle Hicks, Adrian Taylor). Cats are amazing producers. —Rashad tha Poet Rayford

2’Live Bre —Austin “AyyWillé” Willé

Sam Hoffman, Thayer Sarrano, Tan —Caroline Bowman

Bazookatooth, Mount Worcester, Hew G., Emily Nenni —Alanna Royale

Peace Police, Thomas Luminoso, Zook, FMRL shows —Kyle Hamlett

Black Opry —Jenna Mitchell

Keunarene’s debut album Don’t Wait Until I Die —Megan Loveless

Corook —Wes Davenport

Sunny War —Marquis Munson

Basic Printer —Ross Collier

Safari Room —Jesse G

R.A.P. Ferreira —Nathan Conrad

Soot; Country Death; Kathryn Edwards and every other promoter keeping the underground and DIY alive —Waxed

What’s your favorite local record of 2022?

Rich Ruth, I Survived, It’s Over —Alanna Royale, Mike Mannix, Spencer Cullum, Waxed, Cam Sarrett, Asher Horton, Evan P. Donohue, Oliver Hopkins, Merit Gentile

Twen, One Stop Shop. This record is everything my ears are searching for at the moment, and DIY from the production to the marketing. —Taylor Cole

Twen, One Stop Shop —Merit Gentile, Waxed, Jared Corder, Tristen, Celia Gregory, Michael Eades, Caroline Bowman

Soot, Talons of Empathy —Merit Gentile, Waxed

Waxed, Give Up —Elena Franklin

Rashad tha Poet, S-Wrap and The Varsity, The Other Side, Too —Rashad tha Poet Rayford, Erica Schultz

Jo Schornikow, Altar —Ellen Angelico, Ariel Bui

Ariel Bui, Real & Fantasy —Tim Easton, Sara Nelson

Caitlin Rose, Cazimi —Jeff Meltesen, Jessica Breanne, Mike Shepherd, Tristen

Erin Rae, Lighten Up —Spencer Cullum, Brett Rosenberg, Ale Delgado, Emily Young, Tristen

Negro Justice, Chosen Family —Corduroy Clemens, Michael Eades, Marquis Munson

The Medium, For Horses —Michael Eades, Caroline Bowman

Namir Blade, Metropolis —Virghost, Michael Eades, Larissa Maestro

Joe Kenkel, Naturale —Josh Halper, Steve Poulton

Crave On, Slow Pulsing Rainbow —Ross Collier, Steve Poulton

Soccer Mommy, Sometimes, Forever —Nathan Conrad, Wes Davenport

The Kernal, Listen to the Blood —Luke Schneider, Caroline Bowman

Lou Turner, Microcosmos —Mike Mannix, Eve Maret, Jessica Breanne

Total Wife, A Blip —Blair Tramel, Connor Cummins, Michael Eades

Bats, Blue Cabinet —Megan Loveless

Personal Trainer, Reflex —Tyler Martinez

TheyNeedWeez, Definitely Different —Virghost

Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears, Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears —Jesse Rhew

Sapna’s Sapna is riffage from the Milky Way’s Bermuda Triangle. —Chet Weise

Madi Diaz, History of a Feeling —Jared Corder

*repeat repeat’s Everyone Stop —Celia Gregory

Coley Hinson, Channel Surfing; Ornament, Rock Solid —Jessica Breanne

Rock Solid by Ornament, a band too good (and well-dressed) for Nashville! —Coley Hinson

Jim Skinner, The Blues Is a Bitch —Steve Poulton

Charlotte Sands, Love and Other Lies —Jenna Mitchell

Forget Cassettes, Salt (reissue) —Michael Eades

Part Time Filth, Tony Can’t Surf —Ryan Sweeney

Safari Room, Complex House Plants —Jesse G

Raemi, Partly Cloudy —Kadeem Phillips

Six One Trïbe, Trïbe Over Everything —Corduroy Clemens

Courtney Marie Andrews, Loose Future —Caroline Bowman

Peace Police, 2022 —Kyle Hamlett

Charlie Whitten, Castles and Fireworks —Todd Sherwood

The Mattoid, Great Lovers —Loney John Hutchins

What’s your favorite local song of 2022?

Caitlin Rose, “Modern Dancing” —Tyler Glaser, Todd Sherwood, Evan P. Donohue

Caitlin Rose, “Nobody’s Sweetheart” —Ariel Bui, Caroline Bowman

Reaux Marquez, “Crowd Control” —Justin Causey-Bullock, Austin “AyyWillé” Willé, Corduroy Clemens

Negro Justice, “No Throwaways” —Nathan Conrad, Michael Eades

Negro Justice, “Spiritual Pressure”; Weston, “18 Wheeler” —Corduroy Clemens

Peachy, “Waiting” —Mike Shepherd, Michael Eades

Twen’s “HaHaHome.” The band’s psychedelic Brit-rock influences shine through in the sexiest way, and I blare​ this one. —Celia Gregory

Twen, “HaHaHome” —Elena Franklin, Jared Corder

Twen, “One Stop Shop” —Marquis Munson, Michael Eades

S-Wrap, Rashad tha Poet and The Varsity, “New Day” —Rashad tha Poet Rayford

Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears, “New Trailway Boogie” —Mike Mannix

Peace Police, “Chinese New Year”; Lou Turner, “What Might We Find There” —Kyle Hamlett

Lou Turner, “Empty Tame and Ugly” —Eve Maret

Angela Autumn, “Old Time Lovers” —Tim Easton

Gatlin, “Masterclass” —Tyler Martinez

Carmen, “Faded”; BeHoward, “WTS” —Virghost

Moto Bandit, “You Too” —Blair Tramel, Connor Cummins

Qualls feat. Mike Floss, “Ghost” —Kadeem Phillips

Lindsey Lomis, “Call Me When You Get Home” —Alanna Royale

The one those birds in the tree outside my bedroom window wake me with every morning. I think it’s called “Congratulations, You’re Still Here”? —Steve Poulton

Teddy and the Rough Riders, “Livin in the Woods” —Asher Horton

R.E.N., “Run From Me” —Merit Gentile

Erin Rae, “Mind/Heart”; Molly Martin, “I Like Losers”—Ale Delgado

Kyshona, “Out Loud”; Z’Cano and Laura Epling, “Treading Water” —Larissa Maestro

Erin Rae, “Lighten Up and Try” —Brett Rosenberg

Devon Gilfillian, “Brown Sugar Queen” —Jenna Mitchell

Mike Floss, “Never Ran” —Erica Schultz

$avvy, “Down to Earth”; Volunteer Department, “Swell”; Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears, “Saturday Drive” —Caroline Bowman

Passion Fruit Boys, “Sex Swing” —Emily Young

The Wldlfe, “Psycho (When I Wake Up)” —Wes Davenport

LO aka Lauren McClinton, “Make Up” —Ellen Angelico

Dillon Watson, “Love Me Do” —Ryan “Domo” Donoho

Ornament, “Who’s to Say?” —Coley Hinson

What’s the best performance you saw this year?

Final week of shows at Exit/In under current management, including Lilly Hiatt, JEFF the Brotherhood, Diarrhea Planet, more —Coley Hinson, Ale Delgado, Evan P. Donohue, Emily Young, Jenna Mitchell, Robert Ellis Orrall, Sara Nelson, Jesse Rhew, Celia Gregory, Mike Shepherd

Mudhoney at Gifford’s Bacon —Chet Weise, Coley Hinson

Nnamdï at Drkmttr —Mike Shepherd, Oliver Hopkins

Kendrick Lamar at Bridgestone —Rashad thaPoet Rayford, Marquis Munson

Beck, acoustic, at The Basement East —Coley Hinson, Celia Gregory, Taylor Cole

Stereolab at Marathon Music Works —Nathan Conrad, Asher Horton

Mac Gayden at 3rd and Lindsley —Ryan “Domo” Donoho

Cody Belew at Lipstick Lounge —Ellen Angelico

Mitski at the Ryman —Ariel Bui

Pulled From the Sky 3 — improvisational evening hosted by Caleb Breaux — re-lit the flame of my ear-candles! —Ross Collier

The BlackSon and Ron Obasi at Analog

—Austin “AyyWillé” Willé

Lucy’s Record Shop’s 30th anniversary show at Drkmttr was as bonkers as it was heartwarming. —Michael Eades

Paul Burch and the WPA Ballclub at Third Man —Jeff Meltesen

Teddy and the Rough Riders opening at the Ryman for Orville Peck; Helado Negro at The Basement East —Loney John Hutchins

Smart Objects at The Basement —Jesse G

Alanna Royale at Exit/In —Erica Schultz

Alvvays and Slow Pulp at Marathon Music Works —Jared Corder

The Deslondes at The 5 Spot —Todd Sherwood

Nosferatu scored by Eve Maret, Dream Chambers and Belly Full of Stars at the Belcourt; W.I.T.C.H. at the Blue Room; Bully at Mercy Lounge —Evan P. Donohue

SistaStrings in the round with Brandi Carlile at City Winery. Everything they played was absolute perfection, and their mom was in the audience heckling them. —Larissa Maestro

Ginger Root at Eastside Bowl —Blair Tramel, Connor Cummins

Diatom Deli at Drkmttr —Luke Schneider

Chuck Indigo, Quez Cantrell and Negro Justice at The Cobra —Corduroy Clemens

Total Wife on Record Store Day at Vinyl Tap —Spencer Cullum

Anne Malin residency at Vinyl Tap —Kyle Hamlett

In Place at Big Ears; Kyle Hamlett Duo with Chris Davis DJing at Vinyl Tap; Ziona Riley Trio w/Warren Byrom and Cecilia Wright at Sun Dog Studios; Robbie Lynn Hunsinger/Matt Glassmeyer duo at Betty’s; That Ross Collier Sound Fest in Dragon Park; every time Kim Rueger plays as Belly Full of Stars —Steve Poulton

Respondents:

Ellen Angelico: musician at large; whippersnapper, Fanny’s House of Music; That’s-Commissioner-Angelico-to-You, Metro Arts

Caroline Bowman: staffer at Vinyl Tap and TT Mgmt; podcast and radio host; graphic designer; your No. 1 fan

Jessica Breanne: songwriter; musician; Belcourt staffer

Ariel Bui: singer-songwriter; activist; owner and music educator, Melodia Studio

Ryan Caudle: songwriter, singer and guitarist, Sound&Shape

Justin Causey-Bullock: artist manager; footwear designer; hip-hop journalist

Corduroy Clemens: musician and producer, Six One Trïbe

Taylor Cole: musician, Tayls; talent buyer, The East Room

Ross Collier: audio engineer; Omnichord enthusiast; self-purported (Styrofoam) Wino

Nathan Conrad: rapper, Spoken Nerd; contributor, Ghettoblaster

Jared Corder: producer, Polychrome Ranch; performer, *repeat repeat

Spencer Cullum: musician, Spencer Cullum’s Coin Collection and many more

Wes Davenport: curator, No Country for New Nashville; founder, PØPSQUAD

Ale Delgado: front row, center

Ryan “Domo” Donoho: entertainer; songwriter; record producer; percussionist

Evan P. Donohue: artist; live sound engineer

Michael Eades: curator, YK Records and We Own This Town

Tim Easton: musician; songwriter

Mike Floss: musician; activist

Elena Franklin: lead singer, Reality Something

Jesse G: musician, Basic Printer

Merit Gentile: musician; staffer, Grimey’s and Fanny’s House of Music; receptionist, Fruits Hair Lab

Tyler Glaser: events coordinator and used vinyl buyer, Grimey’s

Celia Gregory: morning host and over-sharer, 91.1 WNXP

Josh Halper: guitarist; songwriter; producer; gallivanter; choogler; purveyor of skronk

Kyle Hamlett: songwriter; musician

Coley Hinson: musician, Coley and the Young Go-Hards

Oliver Hopkins: musician, Volunteer Department

Asher Horton: musician, Rainsticks, Twen and Sun Seeker

Loney John Hutchins: producer and label dude, Cleft Recordings and Appalachia Record Co.

Megan Loveless: co-founder, To-Go Records and Nashville Show To-Go Menu; marketing, Third Man Records; talent buyer, The Blue Room

Larissa Maestro: composer; band member, Allison Russell and My So-Called Band

Mike Mannix: founder, Centripetal Force Records; host, Psych Out! on WXNA

Eve Maret: composer, producer, synthesist

Tyler Martinez: owner-operator, Housequake Productions

Jeff Meltesen: marketing, The Caverns; country star every Friday the 13th, D. Striker

Jenna Mitchell: operations manager, Exit/In and Bona Fide Live

Marquis Munson: evening host, 91.1 WNXP

Sara Nelson: owner, Duke’s

Robert Ellis Orrall: BOB the Fatherhood, Infinity Cat Recordings

Kadeem Phillips: CEO, Power Entertainment and Powerhouse Management

Steve Poulton: Altered Statesman; Taurus

Rashad tha Poet Rayford: artist; speaker; actor

Jesse Rhew: dictator for life, RudeTech Guitar Effects

Brett Rosenberg: musician, Quichenight

Alanna Royale: performer; songwriter; leopard-print enthusiast

Cam Sarrett: sales and distribution, Third Man Records; drums, Snooper

Luke Schneider: multi-instrumentalist; Third Man Records artist; founder, Forestdale Incense

Erica Schultz: host, Soul of the City and Mode.Radio on WXNA; supporter and lover of all Nashville music, especially within the Black community

Mike Shepherd: bass and vocals, Tower Defense; Nashville rock lifer

Todd Sherwood: co-owner, The 5 Spot

Ryan Sweeney: (almost) all the things at Sweet Time Booking and Records; pizza man; dad

Blair Tramel and Connor Cummins: musicians, Snooper; curators, Electric Outlet

Tristen: musician; songwriter

Virghost: creator, Villematic Hip-Hop showcase; hip-hop artist

Waxed: local thrash goons

Chet Weise: author; guitarist, Kings of the F-King Sea and MAANTA RAAY; editor, Third Man Books

Austin “AyyWillé” Willé: educator and musician

Emily Young: DJ, events and engagement manager, 91.1 WNXP