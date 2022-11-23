We never exactly meant for it to, but “Hey, Thanks” has become a bit of a Thanksgiving tradition here at the Nashville Scene. Each year, our staff and contributors whip up a collection of thank-you letters to the organizations and people who make Nashville a better place to live.

In this year’s issue you’ll find our messages to librarians, public school teachers, photojournalists, culinarians, booksellers, community leaders, nonprofits and more — selfless folks whose tireless efforts all too often go underappreciated. Read along with us as we at the Scene look at our city and say, “Hey, thanks.”

Illustrations by Hanna Milosevich

Hey Thanks, Sean Brock

To the acclaimed chef who remained dedicated to his employees through the worst of the pandemic

