We never exactly meant for it to, but “Hey, Thanks” has become a bit of a Thanksgiving tradition here at the Nashville Scene. Each year, our staff and contributors whip up a collection of thank-you letters to the organizations and people who make Nashville a better place to live.
In this year’s issue you’ll find our messages to librarians, public school teachers, photojournalists, culinarians, booksellers, community leaders, nonprofits and more — selfless folks whose tireless efforts all too often go underappreciated. Read along with us as we at the Scene look at our city and say, “Hey, thanks.”
Illustrations by Hanna Milosevich
On making friends after being on Zoom for two years
Farewell to Dan and Ellen Einstein’s dearly departed East Nashville institution
The Metro Animal Care and Control short-term fostering program is just what folks considering dog ownership need
To the folks who keep a key part of the local music ecosystem vital
Thanks to local bike advocates, Nashville is beginning to feel a little safer on two wheels
To the 40 dentists and 140 students who offered care to those in need
These folks make it much easier for reporters and citizens to keep an eye on the government
To the acclaimed chef who remained dedicated to his employees through the worst of the pandemic
To the people and places that make us one of the South’s most bookish cities
To the people who help us remember what it’s like in the heat of the moment
PVN is a true service, a labor of love and a valuable resource for local voters