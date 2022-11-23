We never exactly meant for it to, but “Hey, Thanks” has become a bit of a Thanksgiving tradition here at the Nashville Scene. Each year, our staff and contributors whip up a collection of thank-you letters to the organizations and people who make Nashville a better place to live.

In this year’s issue you’ll find our messages to librarians, public school teachers, photojournalists, culinarians, booksellers, community leaders, nonprofits and more — selfless folks whose tireless efforts all too often go underappreciated. Read along with us as we at the Scene look at our city and say, “Hey, thanks.”

Illustrations by Hanna Milosevich

+2 Hey Thanks, Sweet 16th Bakery Farewell to Dan and Ellen Einstein’s dearly departed East Nashville institution

Hey Thanks, MACC’s Bow Wow Breakouts The Metro Animal Care and Control short-term fostering program is just what folks considering dog ownership need

Hey Thanks, Bellevue Restaurant Robot A novel dining experience awaits you at 615Chutney

Hey Thanks, Indie Bookers and Promoters To the folks who keep a key part of the local music ecosystem vital

Hey Thanks, Big Bike Energy Thanks to local bike advocates, Nashville is beginning to feel a little safer on two wheels

Hey Thanks, Dentists at Meharry’s Oral Health Day To the 40 dentists and 140 students who offered care to those in need

Hey Thanks, People Who Edit the State Legislature Videos These folks make it much easier for reporters and citizens to keep an eye on the government

Hey Thanks, Sean Brock To the acclaimed chef who remained dedicated to his employees through the worst of the pandemic

Hey Thanks, Nashville Booksellers To the people and places that make us one of the South’s most bookish cities

Hey Thanks, Protest Photographers To the people who help us remember what it’s like in the heat of the moment

Hey Thanks, Librarians Public libraries and school libraries are valuable community resources

Hey Thanks, Teachers Public school teachers continue to do an important yet very difficult job