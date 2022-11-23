The East Nashville community suffered a heartbreaking loss in January when Sweet 16th Bakery co-owner Dan Einstein died in hospice care at age 61. Dan’s wife and business partner Ellen Einstein soldiered on, keeping the Lockeland Springs business running and serving up Sweet 16th’s legendary breakfast sandwiches to customers from far and wide. But in October, Ellen decided it was time for a new chapter. “Now, after time has passed, Dan is not by my side anymore and it has gotten very hard to continue on,” she wrote in a message to her customers and friends. “So as of October 29th, I will be closing Sweet 16th Bakery.”

But there was a silver lining to come. Soon the team behind fellow beloved East Side institution Bill’s Sandwich Palace announced that they’ll be taking over the building at the corner of 16th and Ordway in 2023, with Ellen Einstein serving as landlord and inspiration. That news is certainly a balm to East Siders who for nearly two decades turned to the Einsteins not only for delectable sweets, sandwiches, salads and even dog treats, but also for a sense of belonging. For 18-and-a-half years, Sweet 16th was a true community hub, frequently offering up portions of proceeds to good causes and performing selfless acts — like handing out those unbeatable breakfast sandwiches to volunteers in the wake of Nashville’s devastating March 2020 tornado. Dan and Ellen would also consistently offer good advice and good conversation, and sometimes, they’d throw an additional treat onto a loyal customer’s order at no cost — my girlfriend and I were the beneficiaries of the Einsteins’ deep kindness on many occasions.

The outpouring of support that arrived after Sweet 16th’s closing announcement proves that I’m just one of many grateful Nashvillians who’ll remember Dan and Ellen’s generosity for many years to come. Even so, let me say it clearly: To the Einsteins and their staff, thank you. To Ellen, here’s to a long, peaceful and rewarding retirement. Even more than we’ll miss ordering “one to go,” we’ll miss seeing you and Dan behind the counter.

—D. Patrick Rodgers

Editor-in-Chief, Nashville Scene