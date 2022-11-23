Some people just know they’re ready for a dog and all the joy that comes with a four-legged friend — all the responsibilities, walks and vet bills be damned. But my partner and I are still unsure, looking around our apartment and gauging its size (Will the dog get restless?), assessing our cat’s demeanor (Is he lonely or is he a jerk?) and repeatedly talking ourselves into and out of the decision.

OK, we’re not quite that indecisive, but we take the idea of dog ownership seriously. And I have to thank Metro Animal Care and Control for offering us a way to ease into the decision with its Bow Wow Breakouts program. The program lets you take a dog out of the shelter for up to 24 hours, giving the staff a bit of a break and letting you take a dog out for a short adventure. While we’ve only taken part twice, we’ve already had some reality checks (like scrambling to make sure we had enough plastic bags for the walk) and some absolutely heartwarming moments (shout-out to Freddy, a pitbull who walked right by our side while on the leash).

Are we ready for a dog after all that? Maybe. I think we learned we’re more capable than we thought — and we like the special kind of companionship and friendly energy that only a dog can bring. What we know for certain is we’ll do another breakout. It’s fun to take a dog out for an afternoon, and the pups seem to appreciate the break from the shelter too.

—Alejandro Ramirez

Managing Editor, Nashville Scene