I remember hearing early in the pandemic that novelty would help combat monotony and depression. To me, this meant getting takeout from a new restaurant, taking a walk through a new neighborhood, or going to a drive-in movie at the Belcourt. But as the pandemic has worn on, novelty has become harder to find. Like many things in my life, the answer was hiding in plain sight in Bellevue.

Tucked inside a strip mall on Highway 70 South is 615Chutney, a South Indian restaurant open for lunch and dinner six days a week. While you should definitely try it for the authentic South Indian cuisine, the real reason to visit — the novel reason — is to see the robot. Oh, you haven’t been to a restaurant where your meal was delivered by a robot? Well, now you can. When you dine in at 615Chutney, there are friendly human servers, but if you’re lucky, a 4-foot-tall robot delivers your food.

The first time I saw it, I squealed with delight. If there are kids in the restaurant, prepare to witness a Pied Piper-like scenario in which they get up and try to follow the robot back to its docking station. The more shy kids stay at their tables and gleefully wave to it every time it passes.

This meal-delivering robot has warmed my heart in a way I did not expect. To 615Chutney, thank you for reminding me that there’s still fun to be had in this world. Fun — what a novel idea.

—Kim Baldwin

Digital Editor, Nashville Scene