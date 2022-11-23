Old Hickory has a lot going for it; being cool is not one of them. You wouldn’t know that from a visit to Live True Vintage, though. Step inside the spacious but jam-packed space off Old Hickory Boulevard, with its penny-tiled floors and tin ceilings, and you might feel like you’re in the heart of a proper city. There are fur coats, feathered hats and flannel shirts. There are big brass belt buckles and perfectly worn leather jackets and an entire section of kids’ stuff — everything from Bart Simpson sweatshirts to handknit sweaters to Garfield pajamas.

The shop’s Instagram account

(@livetruevintage) is golden — it’s a must-follow for last-minute Halloween costume ideas and the occasional funny T-shirt design. (A recent post featuring shop owner Tammy posing in her favorite sweatshirt solidified this entry — the sweatshirt says, “If You Don’t Like My Attitude, Dial 1-800-EAT-SHIT.”) On my last visit, I bought a pristine denim chore coat that looks like it might be Ganni or Black Crane, but is really from the Cheryl Tiegs line for Sears.

And when my 6-year-old daughter wanted a Halloween costume, Live True had just the right thing — Tammy hand-picked a spangly long-sleeved dance costume with a high majorette’s collar and a tacked-on ruffle tail. On Halloween, my kid was the coolest princess unicorn in a sea of other 6-year-olds who were also dressed up as princess unicorns — none of them looked like they’d raided Tonya Harding’s closet in 1986.

So, thanks.

—Laura Hutson Hunter

Arts Editor, Mom and Old Hickory Correspondent, Nashville Scene