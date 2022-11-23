I took space in last year’s special “Hey, Thanks” issue to thank public school employees for all they do for Nashville’s students. I’d be remiss not to thank them again this year, because let’s be honest — the local education landscape hasn’t improved all that much.

Sure, MNPS employees received a much-needed pay increase, but with rising inflation and a rising cost of living in Nashville, they’re still not getting the compensation they deserve. Thankfully, COVID-19 infection rates aren’t as big of an issue in schools as they were last year, but the virus is still present, along with concerns about spikes in other respiratory diseases. That’s not to mention an increased police presence to deter school shootings — a reality that has become too common in this country. National wedge politics have continued to play out in Tennessee schools, resulting in increased censorship and unfounded criticism toward educators. The fact Gov. Bill Lee refused to defend public school teachers after disparaging comments from an adviser didn’t help much, either.

Educators carry all of this with them every time they walk into a school building, and they help students work through these realities and more — for that, I am eternally grateful. Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders, and they need support now so they can run our city in the future. Teaching is a difficult job, and an important one, so thanks again to those who continue to show up and do it.

—Kelsey Beyeler

Education Reporter, Nashville Scene