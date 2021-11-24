This issue has become something of a Thanksgiving tradition here at the Scene — our annual collection of thank-you letters to the organizations and people who make Nashville a better place to live. It feels good to acknowledge the nonprofits, activists, workers and friends who give our city its character, and this year we’ve landed on a dozen recipients.

In these pages you’ll find our messages to employees at public schools, movie theaters, music venues and restaurants, not to mention a historian, a group of anti-racist activists and more. Read along with us as your old pals at the Scene look at our special city and say, “Hey, thanks.”