It’s hard to know what to do when disaster strikes, and Middle Tennessee has experienced more than its fair share of calamity in recent years. We faced deadly tornadoes in March 2020, a bombing on Christmas Day that same year and the deadly flooding in Waverly this summer, and it all happened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic — which has of course been a disaster of its own. There have been times when Tennessee was reporting the worst COVID-19 infection rates in the country.
What do you do if you need help? What do you do if you want to help? It can all feel so overwhelming. So thank you, Community Resource Center, not just for helping people in our community when they’re in need, but for inspiring all of us to be a part of your efforts.
Organizing immediate disaster relief is just one part of what CRC does. In October the group launched Afghan Allies, a program that will offer support and resources to the hundreds of Afghanistan evacuees who will be moving to Nashville in the coming months. CRC also works with local teachers to ensure classrooms are outfitted with necessary supplies.
It’s one thing to say thank you — it’s another to show it. Donate to CRC or purchase items from the organization’s Amazon wishlist by searching for its name on the AmazonSmile Charity List. If you have more time than money, you can also volunteer — they’re always looking for folks to help sort through donations and build hygiene kits. I’ve done it, it’s fun! It can be hard work, but it goes by quickly when you bring a buddy. Plus, they always have great snacks. Thanks, too, for the snacks, CRC.
—Megan Seling
Contributor, Nashville Scene