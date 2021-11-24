The Giving Kitchen and Big Table came to Nashville from Atlanta and Washington state, respectively, to organize financial and wellness assistance for our hospitality industry. To these two organizations: We know you’ve got more than enough to say grace over in your own hometowns, but you made the difficult decision to expand your reach into our city and hire staff to put boots on the ground because you thought we were worth it, and we’re honored and gratified by your presence.
Our entire community was hit hard by the double whammy of the tornado and the pandemic in early 2020, and that’s exactly when you stepped in to show workers in our hospitality industry that they were seen, they were appreciated, and they are an important part of what makes Nashville a great city. With your efforts to provide much-needed aid to food service workers — who may need anything from a friendly mechanic who’ll cut a deal on a brake job, to a little bit of help on next month’s rent, or even emergency psychological counseling — you’ve already gone above and beyond in your first few months here. Hopefully, we’ll return the favor by helping make those connections and raising funds for your long-term efforts, which will continue to be an important safety net for some of our neighbors.
—Chris Chamberlain
Contributor, Nashville Scene