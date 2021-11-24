What is a best friend if not someone with a wealth of essential knowledge? A person who knows things like when a Christmas-light-display destination’s wait time is dreadfully long, or whether the ice cream is worth the money. A best friend is armed with key information, like knowing that the swings are broken at the local playground, or where the closest bathroom is.
Thank goodness I found my internet BFFs, the gals I turn to when a long, blank weekend stretches in front of me and my child wakes up and asks: “What are we going to do today? And what are we going to do after that?” Enter @frecklefaced_adventures, @notathomemom, @thenashvillemom, @nashvillelittles and @nashville_parentguide. Bless these strangers on Instagram, with their tips on which splash pads have shade and when’s the least crowded time to go to museums, and their clear advice on which hiking trips are doable if you have a 4-year-old.
My family is increasingly out and about thanks to you, and your service is duly noted and appreciated. You’re helping many a frazzled, caffeine-fueled parent. We may still be frazzled, but at least we’re *~*fun parents*~* now.
—Elizabeth Jones
Art Director, Nashville Scene