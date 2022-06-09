Back in 2020, the two major music festivals that have marked the arrival of summer in Tennessee for decades — five decades in the case of CMA Fest (née Fan Fair), and two decades for Bonnaroo — were canceled, thanks to the pandemic. Rising COVID case numbers led to the cancellation of CMA Fest again in 2021, and torrential rains from Hurricane Ida canceled Bonnaroo that year as well. Finally, with any luck, the jam-packed events are back on for 2022: CMA Fest takes over downtown Nashville from June 9 through 12, and Bonnaroo pops up at The Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester June 16 through 19.

In our cover package, we look at how the CMA has responded to the long-standing issues of systemic racism that became a major part of the national conversation in 2020, and what more the organization needs to do. We also talk with experts about how weather can affect festival season, as well as about how to protect yourself in a post-lockdown world in which the pandemic remains ongoing. And, of course, we’ve got lots of recommendations for artists to see at both fests. Dig in.

Festival Frenzy 2022: Preparing for Festival-Season Weather Looking ahead at festival season’s weather trends and how to prepare for them

+3 Festival Frenzy 2022: Nashville Sounds Catch a kaleidoscopic array of local artists at Bonnaroo

+2 Festival Frenzy 2022: Bonnaroo Thursday On its first day back in action, Bonnaroo promises stellar rock, soul, jazz and much more

+2 Festival Frenzy 2022: Bonnaroo Friday As Bonnaroo rolls on, choose your own adventure among R&B, forward-looking pop, triumphant country and more

+2 Festival Frenzy 2022: Bonnaroo Saturday On the third day of Bonnaroo, check out top-notch hip-hop, stellar pop and more

+2 Festival Frenzy 2022: Smaller Stages, Major Country Talent From Brittney Spencer to Kidd G to Lily Rose and beyond, 10 CMA Fest artists you don’t want to miss outside the stadium

+2 Festival Frenzy 2022: CMA Fest Remains a Work in Progress Considering the work done to make the event more welcoming to nonwhite and LGBTQ musicians and fans — and how much more there is to do