Once you’re rested up and hydrated, it’s time for the homestretch of Bonnaroo 2022. DJs and electronic producers of various stripes will keep the beat moving from the stage at The Other throughout the weekend, but there’s a handful of notable acts snuck into the Sunday lineup. A Hundred Drums (2 p.m.) brings instrumentals that lean toward the cerebral, atmospheric and even a little ominous, while Dombresky (5:45 p.m.) offers up extremely kinetic and danceable tracks that draw a lot from house, while Canadian champion Rezz (8:30 p.m.) has a knack for contemporary EDM styles and immersive visuals.

Spiky-haired and sleeve-tatted Machine Gun Kelly (7:15 p.m., What Stage) blends emo, rap, pop punk and dance pop in ways that not everyone is going to be into; Kelly does at least have one big fan in Sir Mick Jagger. Philly-born master of multiple media Tierra Whack (5:45 p.m. This Tent) heads to the ’Roo in the wake of a trio of fantastic EPs that point to the multitudes she contains — Rap?, Pop? and R&B? — while Compton-born MC Roddy Ricch (8:30 p.m., Which Stage) rolls in following his nuanced, many-layered new record called Live Life Fast.

You’ve got opportunities to see various flavors of funk and R&B. Respectively, note Lettuce (4 p.m., This Tent) and Tinashe (5 p.m., That Tent). For a dose of multifaceted, ever-evolving weirdness, there’s a rare-in-our-area set from Tool side project Puscifer (6:30 p.m., Which Stage). Absolute legend Stevie Nicks closes the whole fest out on the main stage, of course, but before we get there, there’s one more GOAT among GOATs to catch: Jazz keyboardist and continual pusher of boundaries Herbie Hancock will hold court at This Tent at 7:45 p.m.