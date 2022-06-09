Gryffin

You could argue that there’s technically not a Thursday headliner at Bonnaroo, since the big stages never open until Night 2 anyhow. But California-raised and Las Vegas-residing electronic producer Gryffin fits that headliner role nicely. He’s bringing his upbeat, melodic, house-inspired tracks to dance-centric stage The Other at peak party time, from 11:45 p.m. to 1 a.m.

J. Cole

North Carolina-raised rapper and Dreamville collective founder J. Cole is renowned for his natural storytelling skill and willingness to open up about his feelings in his bars. As heard on records like 2014 Forest Hills Drive and during his 2016 appearance at Bonnaroo, he’s masterful. Occasionally, he’s been known to get a little self-serious; take for example bruised-ego tracks like “Snow on tha Bluff.” But in the past couple of years, the mayor of Dreamville has been working on many team-oriented projects, from going pro in the Basketball Africa League and the Canadian Elite Basketball League to his 2021 solo album The Off-Season (which includes feature appearances from 21 Savage among others) and the recent D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape, which features tons of Dreamville friends and family. Whether or not any of them join him for his headline slot on Friday (11 p.m. on What Stage), he’s got plenty of strengths to draw on.

Tool

Aural heft and brute force are important parts of what draws you into metal, but rarely are they the only things that make it good. Thus, Tool — a group of brainy dudes from L.A. who seem to appreciate goofy humor as much as they love weird time signatures, low tunings, modal melodies and the existential musings of late comic Bill Hicks — has remained one of heavy music’s artistic touchstones for three decades. And that’s in spite of releasing just five albums in that time. Tool is the only headliner who’s remained on the Bonnaroo bill through cancellations in both 2020 and 2021. Their set, 11 p.m. at What Stage on Saturday, will be a second Midstate appearance after the 2019 release of their LP Fear Inoculum, their first album since 2006’s 10,000 Days. If fan-shot videos of their current tour are anything to go on, expect the show to be loud as hell and feature state-of-the-art visuals.

Stevie Nicks

Though there have been deviations in recent years, it’s common for a so-called legacy artist to finish out Bonnaroo in the Sunday night headlining slot. This year, that tradition comes back with Stevie Nicks (9:30 p.m. on What Stage), who has one hell of a legacy to celebrate. She played a major role in cementing Fleetwood Mac’s place in the rock ’n’ roll pantheon, which is a life’s work on its own. Nicks’ solo records have only furthered her reputation as one of the most influential musicians of the past half-century, in terms of singing, songwriting and — not inconsequentially — fashion. You might know a guitarist in a cover band who learned to palm mute so they could play “Edge of Seventeen,” from Nicks’ 1981 solo debut Bella Donna; you’ve heard the Nicks-penned Mac tracks “Dreams” and “Rhiannon” on classic-rock radio a hundred times if you’ve heard them once. Come to her set for the obvious hits, stay for the multitude of gems in her catalog that have yet to attain the same popularity.