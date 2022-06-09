If you’re on the farm for the whole ’Roo weekend, you’re going to want to pace yourself on Day 3. The good news is that while there’s a set worth seeing just about any time of day, most of our top picks don’t start until midafternoon. Nashville’s own Joy Oladokun has been headlining clubs across the country this spring behind her outstanding, heartfelt folk-pop opus In Defense of My Own Happiness, and her set is a great way to start your day (3:15 p.m., That Tent). If that’s your move, Femi Kuti and the Positive Force — the politically outspoken Afrobeat ensemble led by the eldest son of the late, great Fela Kuti — will be a great follow-up (4 p.m., Which Stage).

If you’ve missed out on past guest-laden Superjams because they conflicted with your late-night plans (either partying or sleeping), you’re in luck this year, as Superjam: Jack Antonoff’s 1984 is happening during prime time (6:30 p.m., This Tent). For a little more electronically enhanced pop: Last summer, Scottish band CHVRCHES returned with their fourth album Screen Violence, and they’ll also be back at Bonnaroo on Saturday (8 p.m., Which Stage).

One of the biggest hip-hop stars of the weekend who is not J. Cole also visits Bonnaroo on Saturday: U.K.-born and Atlanta-raised 21 Savage will be here with his understated and powerful flow (6:45 p.m., What Stage). Based on reviews of Savage’s show at Coachella, he’ll be a major contender for the most memorable rap set of the weekend. You can say the same for high-energy Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe (8:30 p.m., That Tent), who recently released a massive and enveloping live album and concert film from his MonuMINTal tour.

Once Tool’s headlining set is over, you can wade into the barrage of gleeful costumed party people for the field rave that’s likely to sprout organically around Australian DJ Flume (12:30 a.m., Which Stage). If you prefer it when things get a little weirder, you’ve got the chaos of hyperpop duo 100 gecs (12:30 a.m., That Tent) — for my fellow elder millennials, think of Girl Talk mash-ups played back at twice the normal speed and you’re getting in the ballpark — or internet-famous absurdist improviser and crooner Marc Rebillet (1 a.m., This Tent). And if something tried-and-true is more your speed, swing by Plaza 7: ROOm of Rhythm on your way back to camp for Austin, Texas, ’60s-schooled soul band Tomar and the FCs; they play both Friday and Saturday night starting at 12:30 a.m.