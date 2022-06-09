Acts to watch on Day 2 of Bonnaroo include a triad of groups who are each touring behind their third LPs. Fronted by Israeli-born six-stringer Ori Naftaly, Memphis R&B ensemble Southern Avenue (1:15 p.m., That Tent) performs songs from last year’s Be the Love You Want, released via the revived Stax Records. Four years back, The Regrettes (5:30 p.m., This Tent) thoroughly rocked the tiny Who Stage. The jury’s out on frontwoman Lydia Night and her cohorts’ big-budget, dance-pop-kissed Further Joy, but the band’s supercharged live shows — high-energy expressions of teenage joy and heartbreak — remain its bedrock. Fellow 2018 ’Roo alums Japanese Breakfast (6:30 p.m., That Tent) easily cleared the third-album hurdle with 2021’s Jubilee, which gracefully bridged bandleader-composer Michelle Zauner’s indie roots and future pop ambitions.

As folks on the come-up go, it’s hard to beat Massachusetts-based songsmith Izzy Heltai (Who Stage, 5:15 p.m.) and his lucid, introspective, heartfelt rock. Regular WNXP listeners are certain to recognize the introspective “Hope” from Collapsed in Sunbeams by English soul-pop phenom Arlo Parks (7:30 p.m., This Tent) — from its simple yet profound refrain: “You’re not alone / Like you think you are.” Back in September, the 21-year-old Parks joined Portishead, Dizzee Rascal and Badly Drawn Boy on the list of artists to take home the prestigious Mercury Prize with their debut albums.

Not much about The War on Drugs (7:45 p.m., Which Stage) has changed since the band graced the same stage in 2015 — and for fans of the Philly indie-dad-rockers’ soft-focus-Springsteen sound, that’s A-OK. They’ll play opposite The Chicks (8:45 p.m., What Stage), influential country-pop survivors. Dropping the “Dixie” from their moniker, the trio made a bold return with 2020’s Jack Antonoff-helmed Gaslighter, a resounding affirmation of The Chicks’ gift for balancing the personal and political. It’s a pity Antonoff’s own group Bleachers will be playing simultaneously at That Tent. The possibility of Sunday night headliner Stevie Nicks stopping by to sing Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” remains in play, however — here’s hoping.

Beyond Friday headliner J. Cole, it’s a choose-your-own-adventure free-for-all. Want off-kilter, Gen-Z indie confessionals? Check out Still Woozy (9:30 p.m., This Tent). Looking for edgy Americana? Try Lord Huron (10 p.m., Which Stage). Hectic psych freakouts more your speed? King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard can help you with that (11:30 p.m., That Tent). Ready for some reverie-inducing deep house? Disclosure is your move (11:40 p.m., The Other). Up late, and looking to stay up later? Sunshine State hip-hop sensation and Bonnaroo second-timer Denzel Curry has you covered (1:45 a.m., That Tent).