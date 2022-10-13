In a 2022 story about Nashville’s downtown Arcade, Robert “Percy” Person lamented that the Scene no longer included Best Shoe Shine as a Reader’s Poll category. “Shoe shine gotta make a living just like everyone else,” he said. In his eponymous little shop in Nashville’s oldest mall, Percy — who has been shining shoes for more than 70 of his more than 80 years — still slaps on the polish. So beloved is his shop, which has been in The Arcade more than three decades, that it’s one of a select few businesses whose leases will be renewed by The Arcade’s new owners. The shop’s walls are lined with honors from his devoted customers — and yes, BON certificates. Times — and fashion and shoes and The Arcade and Nashville itself — they are, as the man said, a changin’. And that’s inevitable, but it sure is nice to know that a shine can still be had from deft hands, backed with a bright smile and a hearty life and a good conversation. Sometimes, we need to slow down and get a shoe shine. And when we do, Percy’s there for us. So no, we no longer ask readers to tell us who gives the best shoe shine. The answer is the same as it ever was.
Best Shoe Shine (Lifetime Achievement)
Percy’s Shine Service
J.R. Lind
