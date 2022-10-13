Listen, we love Parnassus around here, but let’s face it — it’s not the place to go to find, say, a collection of skate photography shot in dried-up suburban L.A. swimming pools called Party in the Back. The Green Ray is doing for art books what Parnassus did for novels. They’re not just bringing cutting-edge photography houses like TBW within reach to art lovers across Nashville, but also supporting locals, like publisher Sunnyside, to lift up Nashville artists while they’re at it.
Best Specialty Bookshop
The Green Ray
Lance Conzett
