GreenRay-4791.jpg
Eric England

Listen, we love Parnassus around here, but let’s face it — it’s not the place to go to find, say, a collection of skate photography shot in dried-up suburban L.A. swimming pools called Party in the Back. The Green Ray is doing for art books what Parnassus did for novels. They’re not just bringing cutting-edge photography houses like TBW within reach to art lovers across Nashville, but also supporting locals, like publisher Sunnyside, to lift up Nashville artists while they’re at it. 

Like what you read?


Click here to make a contribution to the Scene and support local journalism!