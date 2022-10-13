When an independent brick-and-mortar bookshop thrives, it’s a sign of a healthy community. Joining local stalwarts Parnassus Books and The Bookshop is Novelette Booksellers, an East Side outpost that is cute as all get-out and stocked with carefully curated titles. Novelette’s co-owners Jordan Tromblee and Deezy Violet recently told the Scene that part of their mission is to create a place where LGBTQ people feel accepted and affirmed. The stacks are full of books fit to this purpose and much, much more.
Best New Bookshop
Novelette Booksellers
Erica Ciccarone
Culture Editor
