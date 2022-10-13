Novelette-2835.jpg
Eric England

When an independent brick-and-mortar bookshop thrives, it’s a sign of a healthy community. Joining local stalwarts Parnassus Books and The Bookshop is Novelette Booksellers, an East Side outpost that is cute as all get-out and stocked with carefully curated titles. Novelette’s co-owners Jordan Tromblee and Deezy Violet recently told the Scene that part of their mission is to create a place where LGBTQ people feel accepted and affirmed. The stacks are full of books fit to this purpose and much, much more.

