A Be Good Market feels like a super fun party that you get to shop at. The group — created by Taylor Small, Claire Brandon and Sofia Carlson — organizes occasional markets that benefit a good cause, taking place at a different location every time. There was a pool party at White Limozeen that benefited Oasis Center, and a market at Hearts for Abortion Care Tennessee. Vendors include a tight curation of favorites like The Green Ray, KIN to SKY and April Rugs, and there’s always great music — both live performances and DJ sets. Follow Be Good on Instagram to keep up with when and where the next market will be.

 

