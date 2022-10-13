If you need it, the Shops at Porter East have it. There are more than a dozen businesses tucked away in the shopping center on East Nashville’s Porter Road. Need new underpants? Hey Mavens! carries a variety of fun and sexy panties, bralettes and other accessories for sizes XXS to 10X. Need butter? Lots and lots of butter? Brightside Bakeshop has impeccable sweet and savory pastries, from croissants to brioche rolls stuffed with berries and cream. Need a banner to hang on your wall to remind yourself you’re a totally capable badass, or maybe a trucker hat that lets your Springsteen fandom shine? N.B. Goods has you covered. Gunner & Gabby sells clothes and gifts for new babies and kids up to 6 years old; Porter Road Grocery has all the locally produced food and drink you need for tonight’s dinner; and Dirty Livin’ has both new and vintage clothing.