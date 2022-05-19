Summer is the perfect season for reading. The weather gives us ample excuse to lounge around, and the change of pace during excursions activates our imaginations. Plus, the local literary scene is booming. Here we offer recommendations by Nashville authors for a variety of summer plans and moods. (You might recognize some names from these pages — we’ve marked those mighty talented folks with asterisks.)
Whether you’re sinking your toes into sand, scrunching yourself into a backseat on a road trip, or seeking thrills, escape or inspiration, there’s a book by a local author for you.
I’m Going to the Beach!
Be sure to wear sunscreen. You won’t put these down.
By Destiny O. Birdsong*
Walking Gentry Home: A Memoir of My Foremothers in Verse
By Alora Young, out Aug. 2
By Rea Frey
I’m Hitting the Road!
Feel free to stop along the way.
Abandoned Tennessee Treasures
By Jay Farrell
Moon: Nashville to New Orleans Road Trip: Hit the Road for the Best Southern Food and Music Along the Natchez Trace
By Margaret Littman*
Graceland, at Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache from the American South
By Margaret Renkl*
I’m Staycationing
Local lore about Music City.
Greetings From New Nashville: How a Sleepy Southern Town Became “It” City
Edited by Steve Haruch*
To Care for the Sick and Bury the Dead: African American Lodges and Cemeteries in Tennessee
By Leigh Ann Gardner
Mastodons to Mississippians: Adventures in Nashville’s Deep Past
By Aaron Deter-Wolf and Tanya M. Peres
We Should Soon Become Respectable: Nashville’s Own Timothy Demonbreun
By Elizabeth Elkins
Take Me out of This World!
When escapism is in order.
The Memory Index
By Julian R. Vaca, out Aug. 9
By Betsy Phillips*
I Seek Thrills!
Suspense awaits.
By Jeremy Scott
J.T. Ellison
I Crave Inspiration!
Assemble supplies for your mood board.
Bomb Shelter: Love, Time, and Other Explosives
By Mary Laura Philpott
Bending the Arc: My Journey From Prison to Politics
By Keeda Haynes
The People’s Plaza: Sixty-Two Days of Nonviolent Resistance
By Justin Jones, out Aug. 15
I’ll Mostly Be at Music Festivals …
Here’s what to read in between.
Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be
By Marissa R. Moss*
The Advice King Anthology
By Chris Crofton*
The Tacky South
Edited by Katharine Burnett and Monica Carol Miller
Plunge Me Into the Heavy
Get all up in your feelings.
By Allison Moorer
What We Wish Were True: Reflections on Nurturing Life and Facing Death
By Tallu Schuyler Quinn
I’m a Young Reader
Good for you!
In the Wild Light
By Jeff Zentner
We Are Family
By LeBron James and Andrea Williams*
I Was Their American Dream
By Malaka Gharib*
The Places We Sleep
By Caroline Brooks DuBois
Summer Guide is presented by Two Lane
Waterfront dining, a Renaissance festival and coveted barbecue — plus more great summertime stuff to do and where to do it