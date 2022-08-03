If you’ve recently driven across the Korean War Veterans Boulevard Bridge, or anywhere in the vicinity of Nissan Stadium, then you’ve already seen the signs that IndyCar is coming back to town. Preparations, in the form of tall fences, barriers and bleachers, have been underway all around the 2.17-mile street circuit in advance of the Music City Grand Prix, the second running of the race after its debut last year.
For many Nashvillians, last year’s race might have served as an introduction to the sport, or at least — for those who’ve hopped aboard the Netflix-powered Formula 1 train — to the American version of open-wheel racing. For IndyCar fans, it was a welcome return of the series to Nashville, following an eight-year run of races at Lebanon’s Nashville Superspeedway in the Aughts. Whether you’re a lifelong racing fanatic or a curious observer, allow us to preview this year’s race, from drivers to watch and storylines to follow to subtle changes to the course.
The Race for the Championship
The Music City Grand Prix comes in the final quarter of the IndyCar season, with less than 50 points separating the top five drivers in the standings. Currently leading the way is Will Power, a veteran Australian driver racing for the iconic Team Penske’s No. 12 car. Power is a former series champion and four-time runner-up. Right behind him is Marcus Ericsson, the Swedish driver who debuted in IndyCar in 2019 after five seasons in Formula 1. Ericsson won last year’s Music City Grand Prix as well as the Indy 500 earlier this year.
Coming into Nashville in third place is Power’s Penske teammate, Hendersonville’s own Josef Newgarden in the No. 2 car. The once and current Nashvillian is a two-time series champion and has won four races this year. Six-time series champion Scott Dixon is in the hunt as well, driving the No. 9 car for Chip Ganassi Racing. Dixon has the most race wins of any active driver. Rounding out the top five is Pato O’Ward, an exciting young Mexican driver racing for Arrow McLaren. (Yes, the same McLaren from Formula 1.) O’Ward has won two races this year. (Actually, let’s make this a top six so we can tell you to keep an eye on Alex Palou, the reigning series champion who won last weekend’s race on the road course in Indianapolis.)
Other Drivers to Watch
Although they might not be competing for the championship, there are still drivers worth keeping an eye on further down the grid. Among them is Scott McLaughlin, a New Zealander driving the No. 3 car for Team Penske. A former champion in the Australian Supercars Championship, McLaughlin was named the IndyCar Rookie of the Year in 2021 and has won two races this season.
Another driver running in his second IndyCar season — behind the wheel of Andretti Autosport’s No. 28 car — is Romain Grosjean. Formula 1 fans will know Grosjean as the Swiss-Frenchman who somehow walked away from a horrifying fiery crash in Bahrain in 2020. Grosjean brought considerable experience on both street and road courses to IndyCar, but he skipped all but one of the series’ oval races last year. This year, though, he’s racing the full slate.
Middle Tennessee’s NASCAR fans will be quite familiar with the name of a third IndyCar sophomore, stock-car icon Jimmie Johnson. Like Grosjean, he skipped the ovals last season but is lining up for every race this year. Johnson struggled to find any pace in 2021 but collected his first top-five finish in IndyCar last month at Iowa Speedway. Just as he did in NASCAR, Johnson drives the No. 48 car.
A few other drivers to be on the lookout for as the field comes racing by: four-time Indy 500 winner Hélio Castroneves, a driver — racing in the pink-and-black No. 6 car — who is impossible not to like and has also won Dancing With the Stars; second-generation drivers Colton Herta (son of four-time race winner Bryan Herta) in the No. 26 car and Graham Rahal (son of Indy 500 winner Bobby Rahal) in the No. 15 car, owned in part by longtime IndyCar owner David Letterman.
Course Changes
Last year’s Music City Grand Prix divided racing fans and pundits in large part because of a chaotic race that saw nine yellow flags and two full-on race stoppages. Although drivers were positive about the new circuit, many observers called for changes to its design.
There are some changes to the course this year, albeit nothing major. The most significant is a shift in where restarts will occur. After caution periods last year, the race restarted at the finish line in front of Nissan Stadium. This year, organizers say, restarts will take place on the straightaway after the field exits the KWV Bridge, a change they hope will prevent wrecks as the race resumes and allow more opportunities for passing. Transition areas on and off the bridge are also being smoothed to decrease the likelihood of cars bottoming out as they go on and off. The circuit’s final turn, Turn 11, has also been widened.
Music City Grand Prix Weekend Schedule
Friday, Aug. 5
- 9:30 a.m.: Gates Open
- 10:15 a.m.: Trans Am Series Practice 1
- 11:55 a.m.: GT America Test Session
- 12:30 p.m.: GT America Practice 1
- 1:15 p.m.: Trans Am Series Practice 2
- 2 p.m.: Indy Lights Series Practice 1
- 3:15 p.m.: IndyCar Practice 1
- 4:45 p.m.: Stadium Super Trucks Qualifying
- 5:20 p.m.: Freedom Friday Military Demonstration
- 6:15 p.m.: GT America Practice 2
- 7 p.m.: Concert feat. Aaron Lewis
Saturday, Aug. 6
- 9 a.m.: Gates Open
- 9:30 a.m.: Trans Am Series Qualifying
- 10:15 a.m.: Indy Lights Practice 2
- 11:15 a.m.: Indycar Practice 2
- 12:30 p.m.: Trans Am Race
- 1:55 p.m.: GT America Qualifying
- 2:30 p.m.: Indy Lights Qualifying
- 3:30 p.m.: IndyCar Qualifying
- 5:45 p.m.: Vintage Indy Session
- 6:15 p.m.: Stadium Super Trucks Race 1
- 7:25 p.m.: GT America Race 1
- 8:30 p.m.: Headline Concert feat. Tim McGraw
- 10 p.m.: Fireworks Show
Sunday Aug. 7
- 8 a.m.: Gates Open
- 9:15 a.m.: IndyCar Warm-Ups
- 10 a.m.: Vintage Indy Session
- 10:55 a.m.: GT America Race 2
- 12:10 p.m.: Indy Lights Race
- 1:20 p.m.: IndyCar Pre-Race Ceremonies
- 2:30 p.m.: IndyCar Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
- 4:45 p.m.: IndyCar Victory Lane Celebration
- 5:05 p.m.: Stadium Super Trucks Race 2
- 5:45 p.m.: Post-Race Concert feat. Brantley Gilbert & Carly Pearce