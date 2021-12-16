For the music industry in general and the Nashville music community in particular, 2020 was mostly about surviving massive disruption and unease wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic. As vaccines began to roll out early this year, it felt like the fourth act of Jurassic Park, in which our heroes turn the circuit breakers back on one by one. In the movie, the next task was to run like hell and leave the island to the dinosaurs. In real life, the island is all we’ve got.
It hasn’t been easy, with the Delta variant and lots more to contend with, but our conglomeration of local musicians and music-biz folks has made it through this year — and has a lot to show for it. In our Year in Music issue, we talk with rising country star Brittney Spencer and stellar soul singer Alanna Royale; our critics weigh in on the year’s best albums; singers, songwriters and others take stock of the year in our annual Rock ’n’ Roll poll; and much more.
Year in Music 2021
Catching up with the phenomenal country singer-songwriter about developing her sound and building the foundation for her career
From Allison Russell and Reaux Marquez to Tristen and Joy Oladokun, here are our favorite local LPs of the year
Growth of new establishments like NMAAM and renewal of institutions like Nashville Jazz Workshop marked a busy year
It’s tough to untangle good from bad in an industry where Mickey Guyton and Morgan Wallen both did well
Nashville MCs and producers banded together to capitalize on the momentum they gained in 2020
A return to in-person shows felt like a triumph, even with pressure on venues from our bonkers real estate market
Remembering Tom T. Hall, Nanci Griffith, Ross Norton and more
The soul singer discusses working through her stress, touring during a pandemic and learning to honor her art