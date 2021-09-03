The cancellation of Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival this weekend due to heavy rainfall following Hurricane Ida put many folks — musicians, crews, much of the Manchester economy — in a difficult position. Among those who are taking a hit are two small food trucks that had been preparing for months to serve the hungry all-day-and-night crowds at the mega music fest.
That’s the bad news. The good news is, you have a tasty, easy, affordable way to help out. Head to the Nashville Farmers Market or to the Vandyville Tailgating Hub this weekend and buy yourself an arepa, tamale, plantain or another delicious treat (or two or three) from Two Peruvian Chefs in a Truck or Delicias Colombianas Nashville.
Marcio Florez, owner of Two Peruvian Chefs in a Truck, spent six weeks cooking 6,000 chicken sandwiches, empanadas and other dishes to serve at Bonnaroo. The food truck had never attended the festival before. He was looking forward to hearing Foo Fighters, but more so, he was looking forward to making extra cash to put toward his upcoming brick and mortar space in The Wash in East Nashville. Some of the food that had been prepped in advance had to be thrown out when they lost electricity earlier this week, but he has chorizo fries, sandwiches and ceviche (the last of which wasn’t something that was on the Bonnaroo menu, but is a popular dish from the truck). Two Peruvian Chefs in a Truck will be at the Nashville Farmers Market (900 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.) Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The truck will also be at the Vanderbilt Tailgating lot from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, when the Commodores play the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.
This would have been the fourth year Delicias Colombianas Nashville would have been at Bonnaroo, and owner Ruth Rico had committed to selling at two separate locations at the festival this year. In the past, even one location had kept her and her staff busy 24-7. She took out a loan to help her finance the Bonnaroo expansion. Rico also lost about 3,000 prepared empanadas, because she had chosen not to freeze those this year. Frying from their refrigerated state, rather than frozen, would be faster in the Bonnaroo lines. But she does have about 6,000 arepas, the tasty Colombia ground corn treats, plantains and more. You can also buy a frozen packet of six arepas to store in your own freezer at home, because you never know when that will come in handy. Delicias Colombianas Nashville will be at the Nashville Farmers Market Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The truck will also be at the Vanderbilt Tailgating lot from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Both food trucks cook from the Conexión Américas kitchen. Both put significant resources into cooking for Bonnaroo, and both have lots of things for you to eat this weekend. Both chefs worked with World Central Kitchens feeding those in need over the past year, so it’s time to repay the favor.