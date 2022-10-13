Healthy and Free Tennessee is a coalition of diverse organizations dedicated to sexual and reproductive freedom across the state. The group uses an anti-racist lens to view reproductive oppression where it meets other marginalizing factors. HFTN worked with lawmakers to draft a bill that bans the shackling of pregnant people in Tennessee jails (that one passed in March), as well as another bill that requires the state to study doula programs, improve doula access and expand doula health insurance coverage. This year, the group is ramping up its work to educate folks about safe self-managed abortions and fight punitive policies for reproductive outcomes — we need all the help we can get to navigate the legal quagmires of the post-Roe world. Healthy and Free Tennessee is on the job.
Best Advocate Group
Healthy and Free Tennessee
Erica Ciccarone
Culture Editor
