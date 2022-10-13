Nashville lost a fashion icon and philanthropic legend this summer when Clare Armistead passed away at age 93. Even if you never had the opportunity to meet this Southern dynamo, you’ve likely benefited from her generosity. A champion of countless causes, she was pivotal in bringing Nashville Ballet to the city, helped start the fundraising arm of Warner Parks, and was a patron of local institutions including Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, the Tennessee State Museum and the Nashville Symphony. The epitome of grace, style and Southern charm, Clare left a legacy of beauty and benevolence that has changed Nashville forever.
Best Lifetime of Service
Clare Armistead
Nancy Floyd
