The performer you see onstage almost always has someone dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s in the wings. In the case of Daniel Jones, he’s the one building the damn stage to begin with. In 2018, he and collaborator Jessika Malone saw the need for more queer-friendly stages that were not tied to institutions with a lukewarm donor base. They founded the fantastic Kindling Arts Festival, where Nashville’s most talented performers take risks to create bold new works and incubate ideas. Jones is a logistical wizard, rushing back and forth to venues throughout the fest and planning events on a shoestring budget throughout the year. He also acts as manager of artistic programming at OZ Arts, connecting international artists to our local community. With infectious enthusiasm and professional know-how, Jones pumps up artists in our community like no one else. He’s a gem.
Best Advocate for Artists
Daniel Jones
Erica Ciccarone
Culture Editor
