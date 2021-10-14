Eddie George is perhaps the most successful player in Tennessee Titans franchise history. Since retiring, the former Heisman Trophy winner has largely steered clear of football, instead opting to work as an entrepreneur and actor. But he has remained a beloved figure in Nashville, which explains why his hiring as Tennessee State University’s new head football coach made such a splash. It remains to be seen if he’ll have success on the field with his first coaching position, but his hire was extremely successful in bringing both national and local attention to the moribund program.
Best Return
Eddie George at Tennessee State University
Stephen Elliott
Staff Reporter
