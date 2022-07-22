On Thursday, we at the Scene dropped our 34th annual "You Are So Nashville If ..." issue online and in the streets. If you still haven't checked out the winners, honorable mentions, weirdies and all the rest, give them a read here. While you're at it, give the above video a look — our man, beloved local comedian Josh Black, reads off some of this year's winners, and throws in a few of his own.

Give it a watch, follow Josh on Twitter at @sirjoshuablack, and check out his art here. See his previous Scene videos at the links below, and stay tuned for more collabs.