Feel that? Love is in the air. In his seventh collaboration with the Nashville Scene, local comedian Josh Black talks Valentine's Day, love, sex and more. And as Josh notes in the clip, if you've got a significant other and this video is reminding you that Valentine's is Monday, it's too late. You already blew it.

Give it a watch above, follow Josh on Twitter at @sirjoshuablack, and check out his art here. See his first six Scene videos here, here, here, here, here and here, and stay tuned for more collabs.