Faced with the critical decision of whether to start Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskell or rookie Davis Mills (quarterback rating: 30.7) Sunday against the NFL-best Tennessee Titans, the Houston Texans said, "Tyrod, sure what the hell?" Which is the best way to decide that Tyrod Taylor should be your quarterback. Just to up the ante, the team also announced that Driskell would be moving to tight end, because why not? The Texans are 1-8. They can't trade DeShaun Watson because 22 civil lawsuits is about 22 more than a general manager would prefer his star signal-caller be facing. Their best player is either Ka'imi Fairbarn (a kicker) or Danny Amendola (a Spanish-American war veteran).
It's tough times in Space City as the Texans (1-8) head to Nissan Stadium for their intradivisional clash against the Two-Toners, sitting atop the league leaderboard at 8-2. So, yes, even without Derrick Henry, even without Julio Jones, even without whichever 31 people appear on the Titans' injury report this week, it should be a fairly drama-free Sunday for the home team, right?
Well ... it hasn't been a season full of walkovers for the Titans (except for, inexplicably, that game against the Rams), and the last time A Certain Very Handsome and Talented Reporter said the Titans would have a tougher game against a group of third-graders or the Daughters of the American Revolution, they lost to the Jets.
So, yes, this should be a fairly easy win for Mike Vrabel's charges as they pursue the top seed in the AFC (with the delectable rewards of home-field advantage and a first-round bye). They'll also be pursuing the record for most players used by a team in the regular season (the most Titans record imaginable, except perhaps for "longest run from scrimmage by a tight end," a record the Titans also hold). So it should be easy, but y'know, that Jets game.
Andrew Catalon and James Lofton are on the call for CBS for the noon kickoff.