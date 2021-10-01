Did you know the New York Jets were once the New York Titans? Probably, because I always mention that fact when Tennessee plays New York, like the time they played the worst game in Monday Night Football history.
The bad news is the Jets aren't much, if any, better than the 2012 edition that came to Nashville to play a key role in the game that was peak Munchak Era Tennessee Football. The good news is the Titans are a lot better, and also you won't have to watch Tim Tebow.
The Jets come in 0-3 on Sunday only because, having played three games, they can't be worse than that. The Titans are back on the high side of the ledger at 2-1 after a classic "Let Derrick Henry take care of business" win against Indianapolis and Carson Wentz's two bad ankles last week. Henry is ahead of his pace from last season's 2,000-yard effort, which is good because Tennessee could be without both top receivers this weekend: the thus-far-underwhelming A.J. Brown and the looked-like-himself-until-he-just-stopped-playing-altogether Julio Jones.
If the Titans were playing anyone other than the Jets — like, for example, a group of third-graders or perhaps some very well-trained dogs — it would also be a bit of a worry that the Two-Toners are concerned enough about Brett Kern's injury that they signed free agent Johnny Townsend. Given that they are playing the Jets and not, for example, the Daughters of the American Revolution or the McLaughlin Group, it's a safe bet punting won't shouldn't be much of a factor Sunday in the Big Apple East Rutherford.
The game kicks off Sunday at noon on CBS with Greg Gumbel and Adam Archuleta on the stick, as somehow playing a winless, hopeless team moves the Titans up the watchability ranks.