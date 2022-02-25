Thursday was not great. Hour by hour, people around the globe watched as more chilling images of the Russian invasion of Ukraine made their way to screens. On the home front, we slogged through a rainy, frigid, winter afternoon. Without the hip-hop show at Mercy Lounge that I’d signed up to cover, there's zero chance I'd have left the couch.
The promise of Namir Blade's set alone justified closing all tabs for the rest of the evening and making the trip downtown. When I interviewed the Nashville rap eccentric at his home in June, he talked about the importance of making every show a singular event like his hero Prince did. He walked the walk a few weeks later at Acme Feed and Seed, flexing his skills on the mic and the depth of his songbook.
The undercard of rising MCs SeddyMac, VibeOut and CamFerg was backed by a capable five-piece ensemble called The Blue House Band. Blade put them to the test with his tunes’ dynamism and variety, and the pairing not only succeeded, it wowed.
For “Patlabor,” an understated number from 2020's epic Aphelion's Traveling Circus, Blade foisted a cowbell onto guitarist Alex Bonyata, transforming the song into a percussive disco outburst, almost unrecognizable compared to its recorded version. I thought I knew Aphelion's well, but I had to flag down the Blue House guys post-show to ID the song. Elsewhere, the group amplified bluesier elements of Imaginary Everything, Blade's 2021 collab with producer L'Orange. A Delta-blues-style rendition of the record's riff-tastic titular opener kicked off the set, while a just-as-passionate take on “Nihilism,” its cheerfully grimy consensus fave, closed it.
It's a joy to watch Blade continue to fine-tune his act with each show without looking or sounding labored. Not one to practice moves in the mirror ahead of the gig, he took the stage in an incongruous combo of purple windbreaker, black bucket hat and P.E.-class track pants. Without explanation, he performed the first two songs holding a red Nintendo Game Boy that wasn't plugged into anything.
Blade keeps the vibe loose, but he keeps his bars tight. Every song played Thursday reached an intense fever pitch before he gave the signal to end it. Longtime Scene freelance photog Lance Conzett astutely likened the 30-year-old's balance of command and lightheartedness to the work of rapper-comic Open Mike Eagle.
Next in the lineup was FU Stan, another East Sider who didn't let COVID blunt his creativity. Both of his pandemic-time releases are highly compelling. He followed up his 2020 EP, the matter-of-factly titled Lockdown, with last year’s BeHoward collab album Claude & Ray. Stan’s set on Thursday was split roughly into two acts, and for the first, BeHoward joined him. The pair seemed to share a brain whether they were rapping or not. The old-school Dirty South storytelling that underpins Claude & Ray appears to come from a natural rapport.
Their between-song banter was the stuff of primo sketch comedy. Things skewed more earnest once BeHoward made his exit. In any case, Stan hooked me with the baseball-jargon-laden “Play the Game” and its reference to a certain Bordeaux-raised Dodgers outfielder: “Once you get the lead, ain't no looking back / I'm on my way to Cali like I'm Mookie Betts!”
In an interview ahead of the show, ultra-prolific rapper Petty told the Scene how stoked he was to make his first live appearance in years. Unfortunately, it seemed like the circumstances of crummy weather and a lengthy lineup weren’t working in his favor. By the time he went on, the responsive crowd from earlier had thinned to mostly die-hard fans. Those who knew the songs well were absolutely flipping out about getting to hear them in person; as a relative newcomer to his extensive catalog, I found it tough to get my bearings.
Overall, it feels like having more shows, whose bills are at least a little more compact, would be a boon to Nashville hip-hop. And with a collection of songs as diverse and vast as Petty’s, it’s no joke that something like a residency gig might help get people really clued into what he’s got to offer — with as much material as he has to draw from, it’s hard to imagine the well running dry.