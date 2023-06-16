Thursday afternoon, a storm system bounded across the Midstate like a puppy through a mud puddle. It came to Manchester, Tenn., just in time to delay the first day of Bonnaroo — for which full-weekend passes had sold out — from getting underway exactly as scheduled. But by 5 p.m., the evening sun peeked through the clouds, arepas sizzled away at various stands, and ’Roovians clad in colorful garb and toting totems roamed freely.
The day was heavy on Nashville talent, and that’s where we focused a significant amount of our attention Thursday. The Who Stage has progressively grown over the years and is far from the smallest in Centeroo; this time out, it seemed to be on par with the main stage you might see at a smaller fest. A curious crowd — appreciative but not totally revved-up just yet — gathered for The Medium’s Badfinger-esque pop ’n’ rock. As when they played YK Records’ anniversary show at The 5 Spot in April, they focused on songs even newer than those on their 2022 LP For Horses.
Later on in the same spot, Venus & the Flytraps made their ’Roo debut with an electric set of heavy, hook-laden, emotionally focused post-grunge rock. They were clearly feeding off the audience’s energy, and singer-guitarist Brenna Kassis and singer Ceci Tomé took time out to interact with the folks up front as well as each other. Kassis introduced their song “Boys Are Cuter When They’re Crying” by talking about how she’d written part of it in hopes that asking Tomé to help her finish it would kick off a friendship; later, she expressed her deep gratitude for that relationship, noting, “I believe I know what true love is because of Ceci.”
Bluegrass guitar phenom Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway walked out at That Tent to incredibly loud cheers and nonchalantly reeled off solos that felt like they couldn't wait to come bursting out of their instruments. From the titular tune of their excellent 2022 LP Crooked Tree to “Down Home Dispensary” from their forthcoming City of Gold to a rollicking cover of John Hartford’s “Up on the Hill Where They Do the Boogie,” the set overflowed with reminders of the mess our world is — and how much better it can be if we focus on treating individuality and inclusivity as the strengths they are rather than the weaknesses some would have you believe.
It wasn't all about Nashville, of course. At This Tent, Celisse and her stellar band gave a masterclass in the power, breadth and depth of Black music, effortlessly sliding between soul, blues, jazz and funk. Emotional peaks included the live debut of a song about letting go of a partner who can't love themselves, and a gritty, stretched-out take on Bill Withers’ classic “Use Me.”
A few hours later, Afro Cuban maestro Cimafunk got the audience moving and grooving with an irresistibly energetic set. Sporting his signature flattop haircut and shades, he brought a masterfully eclectic mix of rumba, funk and hip-hop, brimming over with powerful horns and vibrant dancing. It felt like everyone in the tent had moves to show off, and they waved their hands on command until Cimafunk gathered his bandmates at center stage for a graceful bow.
Back on the “loving on locals” tip, Rich Ruth and his deluxe ensemble laid down a heady, rich, fluid sound that slowly but surely drew the crowd in to fill up the Who Stage tent. Their blend of Tangerine Dream-y electronics, grand Pink Floydian gestures and an expansive, organic, jazz-schooled sensibility is yet another thing Nashville should be famous for.
Rounding out our first day on the Farm was the long-awaited ’Roo return of Diarrhea Planet. The homegrown, four-guitars-strong punk-popsters called it a day in 2018, after spending the prior nine years maturing into a powerhouse band with an international fan base, playing big roles both within Nashville’s rock scene and beyond it. They reunited for a couple of shows to salute the long-running iteration of Exit/In that closed after Thanksgiving, and appeared on the Bonnaroo lineup announcement in January. They also played a little warm-up gig on Wednesday, June 14, headlining the Ryman.
There was crowd surfing on Thursday, to be sure, though nothing quite as wild as the “Glenn Danzig’s House comes to Manchester” vibe of their 2014 Bonnaroo appearance. Perhaps it was absence making the heart grow fonder, but the Planeteers sounded better than ever as they ripped through a set spanning their full catalog. Standouts included the poppy and heartfelt “Separations,” the sincere “Bob Dylan’s Grandma” and the silly-as-ever “Ghost With a Boner,” which — with a segue into Rage Against the Machine’s “Bulls on Parade” — closed the show. “My God, have we fuckin’ missed you guys,” said frontman Jordan Smith, and it seemed clear the feeling was mutual.