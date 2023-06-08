Despite a pandemic and severe weather events derailing both Bonnaroo and CMA Fest in recent years, the two festivals — two of the biggest annual music events in the state — are back in full swing.

CMA Fest June 8-11 at various venues Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival June 15-18 in Manchester, Tenn.

This week, CMA Fest will celebrate 50 years since its humble beginnings as Fan Fair, with a wide array of performances. Stars including Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Eric Church and more, plus a vast undercard of up-and-coming talent, will perform at a number of venues in and around downtown Nashville. And just a few days later, the two-decades-strong Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will kick off in Manchester, Tenn., with a lineup including hip-hop superstars, rock ’n’ roll icons, jam bands, pop outfits and a whole lot more.

In this week’s cover package, we at the Scene dig into both festivals. We’ve got a look at the current state of country music, as well as a roundup of some of the hottest new artists to keep an eye out for at CMA Fest. We also dive into all the best action to catch at this year’s ’Roo, from headliners to local talent and beyond. Plus, don’t miss our favorite — the Scene’s annual Bonnaroo Bingo. Dive in and play along!

