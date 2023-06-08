Diarrhea Planet

Per tradition, there is no official headliner on Thursday, but Diarrhea Planet, who’ll take over That Tent at 11:45 p.m., are headliners in our hearts. The pop ’n’ punk guitarmy honed their chops in Nashville rock clubs and built an exceptional international fan base before they said farewell in 2018. To the delight of many, they reunited for a couple of gigs in November, playing the final shows at Exit/In under its longtime management. The last time the Planeteers went down to the Farm, back in 2014, the show spilled over from the tiny stage they were booked on and into the audience (and at one point, the literal rafters). At the very least, come prepared to spend this set in the biggest circle pit you’ve ever seen. STEPHEN TRAGESER

Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, 2022’s Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, is maybe his most challenging, personal and even divisive release yet. But for all the mixed reactions the LP elicited, it did little to knock the crown off his head. K. Dot remains the best rapper of his generation, if not the best rapper alive — just listen to the vocal athletics on the recent remix of Beyoncé’s “America Has a Problem” for a sample of his prowess. Not just that, he’s a great and fiery live performer (check out his crown-of-thorns-adorned Glastonbury 2022 show). This marks the second time the good kid from Compton headlines Bonnaroo, taking the spotlight Friday at 11 p.m. on What Stage. ALEJANDRO RAMIREZ

Odesza

Seattle electronic production duo Odesza’s icon is an icosahedron — kind of like a 20-sided die that you would use in a roleplaying game, which is an appropriate point of reference since Odesza is simultaneously somewhat niche and exceptionally popular. Though it might be tough to pick out the pair (aka Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight) in a crowd, they are headlining heaps of music festivals across the U.S. this year, a phenomenon writer Grant Sharples recently explored in depth for Stereogum. The common thread among the fans Sharples spoke with is that the live show — full of sophisticated lights, projected animation and lots more to go along with the duo’s textured electronic soundscapes — has to be seen in person. There’s a feature-length film presentation of Odesza’s show coming to theaters in July, but you’ll have your chance at What Stage at 11 p.m. Saturday. STEPHEN TRAGESER

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters are standard-bearers of a bygone era of Huge Rock Bands, but unlike rock titans of the last century — who stayed in the headlines by, say, trashing hotel rooms or fighting onstage — Dave Grohl and his band have cultivated an image as generally nice guys who just love to bang out riffs for hours onstage. That lovable public image made it especially tragic when drummer Taylor Hawkins died on tour in 2022 when he suffered cardiac arrest at the band’s hotel for reasons that have never been confirmed. But Here We Are, released June 2, is the Foos’ first record without Hawkins since 1999, and recently released track “The Teacher” serves as a sprawling goodbye to the smiling long-haired drummer. In May, the band announced the arrival of new drummer Josh Freese, who by all accounts has used his own experience with Huge Rock Bands like Guns N’ Roses and Paramore to slot seamlessly into the Foo Fighters’ rhythm section. Sunday’s set (slated for 9:30 p.m. at What Stage) won’t just be an early look at the revitalized lineup: It’ll be a showcase of the kind of rock ’n’ roll that puts a smile on your face — and makes you throw your devil horns in the air — no matter what life throws at you. COLE VILLENA