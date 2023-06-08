It’s Sunday at Bonnaroo — your sunburn is starting to peel, you’ve got mud in crevices you didn’t know existed, and it’s a good idea to watch for symptoms of dehydration. Luckily, there’s a killer lineup to get you through the last day.

It might not qualify as “early rising” in any other context, but Ecuadorian Swiss guitar virtuosos Hermanos Gutiérrez play That Tent for the sorta-early birds at 1:15 p.m. If you’re looking for a peppier vibe, Sammy Rae & The Friends bring their funky indie rock to What Stage at 1:45 p.m.

Later, jazz drummer, composer and improviser extraordinaire Makaya McCraven will take the stage at This Tent at 2:15 p.m., while dance-centric, post-punky Scottish indie rockers Franz Ferdinand head to Which Stage at 2:30 p.m. In the early evening, you have a few options for dreamy indie rock from other countries. Quebecois trio Men I Trust plays That Tent at 4:45 p.m., while Norwegian songsmith girl in red is on Which Stage at 6:15 p.m.

Folk-heads, meanwhile, can catch Marcus Mumford (sans Sons) at Which Stage at 8:15 p.m. If you prefer to keep on ravin’, The Other keeps cooking too, with O.G. producer MK at 5:30 p.m., Jauz — who was born in 1993, the year MK had his first hit with “Always” — at 6:45 p.m., and Swedish producer Alesso at 8:15 p.m.

As the sun heads for the horizon, ’Roo ’23 goes out with a bang, with a stacked schedule featuring some of the best rock bands in the business. Hometown heroes Paramore, fresh off the release of This Is Why, are at the main What Stage at 7:15 p.m., while ’90s alt-rock legends Pixies — unfortunately without Kim Deal, though bassist Paz Lenchantin is no slouch — close out That Tent starting at 8:15 p.m. They’ll tee up the Foo Fighters (read more about them and their new lineup, featuring seasoned drummer Josh Freese in place of the late Taylor Hawkins, in our headliners roundup) at What Stage at 9:30 p.m. Be sure to note the earlier headliner start time for Sunday, offering Bonnaroovians a chance to get out early and prepare to go back to their less-glittery real lives.