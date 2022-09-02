In July, Amanda Shires released Take It Like a Man, an LP that came from dealing with some vicious personal demons. Among them, she told contributor Lorie Liebig, was the huge hit her confidence had taken from being criticized harshly or outright insulted during recording sessions. It didn’t seem likely to Shires that she’d make another record; thanks to encouragement from collaborator Lawrence Rothman, she persevered and released an LP of incredible depth and intensity.
She’d performed on late-night TV before, but her Thursday appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden was her first as a solo artist. The titular song of the album is a heavy tune about gathering courage to keep struggling. As Shires sings: “I know what the cost is / In the octaves of consequence / I know the cost of flight is landing / I know I can take it like a man.”
For the show, Shires was backed by a substantial band with two guitars and a string section. Often, in performances of her solo material, she’ll play fiddle or an electric guitar. For an extra challenge, this time she took the spotlight alone — just her and her voice. As you can see, she came through with colors flying.
Check it out above and keep an eye on Shires’ Instagram for updates. Her next gig in town is opening for husband Jason Isbell at the Ryman on Oct. 21, the third-to-last of his eight-night run.