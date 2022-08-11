Following a strong series that packed Centennial Park on Fridays and Saturdays through the late spring and early summer, Musicians Corner has announced its annual September Sundown run of free Friday evening concerts. As ever, the music focuses on local talent and runs the gamut from country and folk to indie rock, R&B and beyond.
The first installment falls on Labor Day weekend, with Dylan LeBlanc headlining on Sept. 2, supported by multi-faceted indie-popster Ellisa Sun, country-rockers Teddy and the Rough Riders and more. Soulful vocal pop singer Stephen Sanchez and fantastically harmonious R&B trio The Magi are among the highlights of Sept. 9, while the lineup hasn’t been announced yet for a special event on Saturday, Sept. 17, organized in conjunction with AmericanaFest.
Folk-pop ace Erin Rae headlines Sept. 23, alongside songwriters and pop songsmiths like Julia Cannon and Julia Gomez. R&B phenoms The Shindellas, rockers Nordista Freeze, country songsmith Valerie Ponzio and more wrap it up on Sept. 30.
Check out the Musicians Corner website for the complete lineup and schedule, and watch the festival’s Instagram for updates.