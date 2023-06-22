Nashville Pride Fest kicks off on Saturday, bringing a stacked music lineup to the Bicentennial Mall. But June isn't the only time we as a city ought to celebrate our LGBTQ community. To aid in that endeavor, the Outloud Festival, a music-centric happening spotlighting LGBTQ artists and allies, was launched in late summer 2017.

The word is out that Outloud will be back in September, and the initial artist lineup has been announced. While the festival’s headline performers will be announced at a later date, the undercard that’s been announced would make up a rock-solid fest on its own. Utah alt-popsters The Aces, California roots-pop singer-songwriter Ismay and Philly indie-pop songsmith Marielle Kraft are on the bill, along with a ton of Nashvillians. Count among them country champions Brooke Eden and The Kentucky Gentlemen, rock ’n’ rollers supreme Thelma and the Sleaze, pop ace Daena and goth-tastic drag queen Venus Ann Serena.

The fest will be back at the Main Event Parking Lot on James Robertson Parkway on Saturday, Sept. 16. Advance tickets are on sale now; GA starts at $59 and VIP at $120. On the Outloud website, you’ll find all the details on the site layout and lots more.