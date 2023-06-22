As LGBTQ Americans face attacks of increasing frequency and intensity from right-wing politicians and religious groups, it’s more important than ever to celebrate and lift up our queer community in Nashville. The annual Nashville Pride Festival and Parade continues to grow each year, bringing together a bevy of diverse national and local acts to showcase the many facets and perspectives of queer musicianship.

Nashville Pride Festival & Parade June 24-25 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park

This year’s roster is an especially stacked one. You’ll find major talent like pop star Fletcher and danceable R&B champs Fitz and the Tantrums headlining the Equality Main Stage, alongside an eclectic undercard of up-and-comers sure to please just about any musical sensibility, plus an array of queer songwriters across many traditions on the Rainbow Stage. Country fans will find their folks in performances from artists like Mercy Bell, Mark Robert Cash and Chris Housman. Those looking to dance will have no shortage of opportunities, like when twangy pop artist Adam Mac or rapper Saucy Santana performs. And rock is well-represented too, with local favorites Tayls and Los Angeles’ Lauren Sanderson joining the proceedings. We’ve shared our notes on a handful of the many wonderful artists performing this weekend — check out the full lineup and schedule at nashvillepride.org/entertainment.

Autumn Nicholas

Singer-songwriter Autumn Nicholas has found acclaim in recent years with her honest, confessional lyrics, which grapple with identity and liberation, as well as her genre-bending sound, which pulls from pop, folk, country, R&B and more. “Not Gonna Do This Anymore,” recently released as a single, is one of Nicholas’ best to date, an anthem for choosing to believe in yourself in the face of oppression. 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Equality Main Stage

Tayls

Local self-described “friendship punks” Tayls finally make their Nashville Pride debut this year, after having sets canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19 and rain, respectively. The band is fresh off the release of the heavy but hopeful “Nightmare,” with the playfully titled “Star Dom” set to hit streaming on June 23. 2 p.m. Saturday at the Equality Main Stage

Saucy Santana

Rapper Saucy Santana is one of the most exciting new voices in the genre — not just for being one of a few out artists in hip-hop, but for crafting infectious, pop-tinged trap with swagger for days. Songs like this year’s “1-800-Bad-Bxtch,” which oozes with sassy charisma, and the Latto-featuring “Booty” are sure to get things moving. 6:45 p.m. Saturday at the Equality Main Stage

Fletcher

Fletcher has amassed a rabid following, particularly among young queer women, with her hooky, edgy songs about hook-ups gone wrong and — humorously but accurately — crushing on an ex’s new flame, à la the delightful and relatable “Becky’s So Hot.” Look for her to pull from her acclaimed 2022 album Girl of My Dreams, a heady and revealing collection of queer pop gems. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Equality Main Stage

Corook

Few artists could pull off a lyric like “I’ll make a fart joke when we’re in a fight” in any context — let alone as part of their deeply vulnerable, Phoebe Bridgers-style piano ballad “Serious Person.” Few artists make music like Nashville’s own Corook, though — a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose impressive stylistic range is broad enough to draw comparisons to Bridgers and Stephen Sondheim. Look for them to serve up an eclectic, likely hilarious set. 2:15 p.m. Sunday at the Equality Main Stage

Adam Mac

Adam Mac’s Instagram bio describes him as “your musical, mystical, spiritual guide through the wild world of homosexuality,” a fitting characterization for the colorful artist behind this year’s fun, sparkly and boundary-breaking LP Disco Cowboy. As a vocalist, Mac is a little gritty and heavy on soul, with production that leans on dance-floor-ready pop and subtly nods to country’s disco moments — think Kacey Musgraves’ “High Horse” or Dolly Parton’s “Baby I’m Burnin’.” TBA Sunday at the Rainbow Stage