It’s been 54 years since police raids in New York City’s Greenwich Village resulted in the historic Stonewall riots — an occasion marked every June by Pride celebrations all over the world. Even though more than a half-century has passed since members of New York’s LGBTQ community fought back against that injustice, marginalization of queer folks continues throughout our country, particularly right here in Tennessee. But the LGBTQ community is a resilient one, capable of fighting ongoing oppression and celebrating the joy of their existence.

In this week’s issue, we check out some of the hottest talent performing at this weekend’s Nashville Pride Festival and Parade, explore the history of beloved local gay bar Play and interview RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Aura Mayari. We also hear from contributor Kashif Andrew Graham on his experience as a queer Black man in the Christian South and speak with members of the transgender community — both about the challenges they face and the joy they experience.

Read on, and happy Pride!

cover_6-22-232.jpg

Aura Mayari 

Tags

Like what you read?


Click here to make a contribution to the Scene and support local journalism!