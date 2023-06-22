It’s been 54 years since police raids in New York City’s Greenwich Village resulted in the historic Stonewall riots — an occasion marked every June by Pride celebrations all over the world. Even though more than a half-century has passed since members of New York’s LGBTQ community fought back against that injustice, marginalization of queer folks continues throughout our country, particularly right here in Tennessee. But the LGBTQ community is a resilient one, capable of fighting ongoing oppression and celebrating the joy of their existence.

In this week’s issue, we check out some of the hottest talent performing at this weekend’s Nashville Pride Festival and Parade, explore the history of beloved local gay bar Play and interview RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Aura Mayari. We also hear from contributor Kashif Andrew Graham on his experience as a queer Black man in the Christian South and speak with members of the transgender community — both about the challenges they face and the joy they experience.

Read on, and happy Pride!

Pride 2023: Your Guide to the Music of Nashville Pride The Nashville Pride Festival and Parade will take place June 24-25 at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park

Pride 2023: Come Out and Play Joey Brown, Todd Roman and two decades of Play, Nashville's storied gay bar

Pride 2023: Listening to Families With Trans Children Banned gender-affirming health care for youth forces families to flee the state