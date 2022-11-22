By now, you probably know that the final shows at the historic Exit/In under its current, longtime management are happening this week. Carlene Carter and Emmylou Harris played Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, while Lilly Hiatt and Adia Victoria played Saturday. JEFF the Brotherhood headlined Sunday and Monday, and Tuesday and Wednesday’s shows will feature the reunion of punk-pop guitarmy Diarrhea Planet. You may recall that the band played the club many, many times on its way to building a devoted international fan base, and said goodbye with a run of three wild shows in 2018.
Here’s a dispatch from the Department of Wholesome Stuff: The DP crew, guitar lovers that they are, have brewed up a delightful charitable guitar-centric tribute. Fender donated a new Stratocaster to the band, which drummer Ian Bush painted with names of folks who’ve played Exit/In over the past 51 years in a way that mirrors how they’re painted on the venue’s walls. Dave Johnson of Scale Model Guitars — DP and JtB’s luthier of choice — added a special black inlay with the venue’s logo to the guitar’s neck and set it up for shreddin'. Jesse Rhew of RudeTech built a tiny version of his Ain’t Afraid Fuzz effect to live on board the guitar; it’s wired in so the player can fire it up with a flick of a switch and dial it in with a knob. And that player can be you, since Diarrhea Planet is raffling off this magnificent beast.
Each entry will cost you $10, and all proceeds benefit Jessi Zazu Inc., the nonprofit established by the family of late, great musician, artist and activist Jessi Zazu Wariner. You can enter online by donating via PayPal, or visit the merch booth if you have tickets to one of the two shows. The winner will be picked on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Speaking of the shows, they sold out very, very quickly. If you’ve been suffering some FOMO, you can ease the sting a bit with a pass to stream the shows live via Mandolin; each show is $15 separately, or you can get the two-night pass for $25.