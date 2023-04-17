Once again, the Americana Music Association is set to open up its proverbial big tent in Music City when AmericanaFest returns Sept. 19 through 23. Early-bird passes have been on sale for a few months, but word has now come about the first group of artists confirmed to play — some 60 or so among a roster that’s expected to top 200 artists.
As is typical, the initial lineup includes folks whose work sits squarely in the country realm, like Bowen Young — that’s the duo of Clare Bowen, who you’ll know from the TV show Nashville, and her husband Brandon Robert Young — and rising country songsmith Emily Nenni. And then there are those who align closer to other particular roots traditions, like blues hero Bobby Rush, string-band ace Dom Flemons or phenomenal bluegrass fiddler Michael Cleveland. And, of course, there are plenty of outstanding musicians who pull from heaps of different roots traditions but definitely don’t fit neatly into any of them: See songwriters and instrumentalists like Amythyst Kiah, Mya Byrne, SUSTO, Yasmin Williams Mary Gauthier, Jaimee Harris and many more.
Below is the full initial lineup. The AmericanaFest website has all the ticketing details. Standard festival passes, which get you into most shows, are $125 at the time of publication, while conference passes that allow you into panel discussions and a variety of other events are $349 for Americana Music Association members and $449 for nonmembers.
First Round of Performers Confirmed for AmericanaFest 2023
- Amythyst Kiah
- Autumn Nicholas
- Bahamas
- The Band of Heathens
- Blue Water Highway
- Bobby Rush
- Bowen Young
- Caitlin Canty
- Channing Wilson
- Chatham Rabbits
- Chris Shiflett
- Cory Branan
- Dan Tyminski Band
- Darlingside
- Denitia
- Dom Flemons
- Emily Nenni
- Esther Rose
- Fantastic Cat
- Fruition
- Goldpine
- Gordie Tentrees and Jaxon Haldane
- Jaimee Harris
- Jon Muq
- J.P. Harris' Dreadful Wind and Rain
- Kassi Valazza
- Leon Timbo
- Lola Kirke
- Mary Gauthier
- Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper
- Mick Flannery
- Mighty Poplar
- Mipso
- Mya Byrne
- Nick Shoulders
- Odie Leigh
- The Panhandlers
- Parker Millsap
- Philip Bowen
- Robert Ellis
- Roger Harvey
- The Sensational Barnes Brothers
- Sons of the East
- Steep Canyon Rangers
- Summer Dean
- SUSTO
- Thunderstorm Artis
- William Fitzsimmons
- Wyatt Flores
- Yasmin Williams