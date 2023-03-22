Following the Love Rising show, the outpouring of support for LGBTQ Tennesseans in response to hateful state legislation continued March 21 at City Winery with We Will Always Be. A benefit for Inclusion Tennessee — a Nashville nonprofit whose manifold projects include launching an LGBTQ community center — the event was co-organized by music journalist and radio host Hunter Kelly, who has focused attention on queer singer-songwriters in the country and Americana world, and the Black Opry organization, which makes crucial space for Black country artists.
Kelly and Black Opry founder Holly G gave a brief introduction, discussing the intersectional nature of their missions and how showing up to events like this lets allies show support and helps everyone feel a sense of community at a time when it’s very easy to feel alone. Holly G also emphasized another goal: to leave us with a sense of empowerment and determination to fight for change.
Then we were off on a four-hour extravaganza of standout songwriters and drag performances. A panoply of Nashville queens made a grand entrance to En Vogue’s “Free Your Mind” and remained a key presence throughout the night, with routines breaking up the songwriter sets and Vidalia Anne Gentry and Britney Banks trading off as mistresses of ceremonies. The queens in the house on Tuesday routinely perform at City Winery, as well as at heaps of other spots all over town; some have even appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race. As with any other art form, an important function of drag is to tell everyone something about ourselves through the artists’ experience — which for the queens includes lots of sequins and big hair, as well as the massive obstacles queer people face just to be loved, accepted and supported for who they are.
The first of two writers’ rounds was curated by Hunter Kelly, with Brody Ray, Harper Grae, Chris Housman, Brady Riley and Izzy Heltai. Accompanied by duet partner Carmen Dianne, Ray kicked off the set with the sweet, soulful “Make a Love Song With Me.” Grae followed with “Dead to Me,” written in response to worship leaders who had kicked her out of praise bands because of who she loved.
Housman strode confidently through “Drag Queen.” Its narrative about a small-town teacher who does drag on the weekends and is “the kind of man other men wish they could be” fits perfectly with country tradition. Riley followed with his forthcoming single “Fabulously Broke” — very personal but continuing the time-honored custom of putting struggle into perspective in song — while Heltai reprised Monday’s performance of his reflective ballad “All of This Beauty.”
Then the Black Opry round took over. Julie Williams sang “I Do What I Want,” about determining your own path amid the challenges of being bisexual. Jett Holden sang harmony, and Williams returned the favor on his breakup song “Better Off.” Carmen Dianne returned, playing a wickedly slinky bass line to her catchy country-soul song “Sober.”
Ally Free earned a standing ovation with the intense “Demons of My Past,” a song about being afraid that all the pressures that weigh on a Black transgender person from Alabama will make it impossible to move forward. “It feels like family in here,” said Free when the applause died down. Josey wrapped the segment, drawing strength from looking forward to all our efforts bringing better times with “Can’t Rain Forever.”
After a brief talk from Inclusion Tennessee’s Phil Cobucci and a big round of drag performances, a selection of other guest musicians commenced. Among many highlights: She Returns From War played her phenomenal “Swamp Witch” unmiked, with Fancy Hagood on harmonies. The crowd got silent, but cheered so loudly as the end neared that we drowned out the coda. Neo-girl-group aces The Shindellas performed their forthcoming disco-tinged and community-minded single “Last Night Was Good for My Soul,” while Allison Russell led a heartfelt sing-along to “You’re Not Alone.”
The grand finale came from revered singer-songwriter Mary Gauthier, aided by partner Jaimee Harris. Gentry noted Gauthier was the first gay singer to play the Grand Ole Opry; Gauthier, who quipped that she was “the O.G. — the original gay” of the Nashville songwriting world, mentioned that she and Harris were likely the first queer couple to play on the Opry as well. They sent the remaining crowd into the night with Gauthier’s autobiographical “Drag Queens and Limousines.” Gauthier’s delivery of the song, about finding her chosen family, was gentle and matter-of-fact. But the message — “Sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do / And pray the people you love catch up with you” — represents a vital kind of defiance.