As a long, hot summer continues in Music City, we draw ever closer to AmericanaFest, which takes over venues across town from Sept. 13 through 17. In addition to the slate of nominees for the Americana Honors and Awards, two rounds of artist announcements have been made, with more than 140 artists running the gamut from roots maestro Jake Blount to ’grass master Molly Tuttle and her band Golden Highway to Nashville rock legend Webb Wilder and beyond. Today, a third round of showcasing performers has been announced, with more than 30 additions to the roster.
Followers of the Americana Music Association on social media will have already heard that a few of these folks are playing the fest (Nikki Lane, Taj Mahal, Jade Bird and others are denoted with a * in the list below). We’re very pleased to be the first to share the complete new list, which includes a broad spectrum of artists. Blues queen Adia Victoria was already announced as an Honors and Awards nominee, but she’s confirmed to play her own showcase. Masterful songsmith Angel Olsen is joining, too. (Side note: She’s playing the Ryman on Saturday along with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker — check back here Thursday or pick up a new hard copy of the Scene to read a great interview with Olsen in advance of that.)
Superlative singer-songwriters of several flavors of country music are performing, too, like Lori McKenna, Joshua Hedley and Erin Enderlin. Peter One, who settled in Nashville decades after he and his musical partner Jess Sah Bi became country-folk stars in their native Ivory Coast, is yet another can’t-miss performer.
Check out the full list, and see the Americana Music Association website for ticketing details. A wristband, which gets you into most showcases, is $175.
Third Round of Artist Additions to AmericanaFest 2022
- 49 Winchester
- Abe Partridge
- Adia Victoria
- Allison Moorer
- Amanda Rheaume
- American Aquarium*
- Andrew Duhon
- Angel Olsen
- Bee Taylor
- The Contenders
- David Starr
- The Davisson Brothers
- The Deer
- Erin Enderlin
- Fireside Collective
- Honey Harper
- Jade Bird*
- Joshua Hedley
- Lainey Wilson*
- Lori McKenna
- Lukas Nelson & POTR
- Matt Hillyer
- Nikki Lane*
- Nora Brown
- Pat Byrne
- Peter One
- S.G. Goodman
- Sarah Shook and the Disarmers
- Seth James
- Stacy Antonel
- Taj Mahal*
- Whitehorse
- Willi Carlisle