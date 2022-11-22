As the holiday season shifts into high gear, Record Store Day’s Black Friday returns on Nov. 25 with exclusive titles to entice you to shop at the independent record stores that are here for you throughout the year. Vinyl records remain exceptionally popular — music-industry data firm Luminate’s midyear report tracked some 19.4 million vinyl LPs sold, out of 36.5 million physical album sales. That’s despite ongoing bottlenecks in the vinyl supply chain that have pushed LP release timelines out by months, especially for independent artists, and have even hampered some of RSD’s major special-release efforts. On RSD proper in April this year, big titles like Prince’s The Gold Experience were delayed. That trend continues with several RSD Black Friday releases on the initial announcement that have been pushed back to Record Store Day 2023.
But when you hop in line at your favorite stores on Friday, you can expect to find titles like a split 7-inch of Neil Young covers from Juliana Hatfield and Nashville’s own Emma Swift. Hatfield is on the A side with “Lotta Love,” while Swift is on the flip doing “Give Me Strength.” One dollar of each sale goes to Casting for Recovery, a nonprofit benefiting women with breast cancer.
Other intriguing titles include a deluxe two-LP edition of late Memphis rap legend Young Dolph’s Rich Slave, with 3,000 copies available at indie retailers on Friday as an “RSD First” release. Another “RSD First” to look out for is The Jesus Lizard’s major-label debut Shot; Real Gone Music’s first-time vinyl edition is limited to 2,500 copies, 2,000 of which will be on stands Friday.
Shifting gears a bit, superb U.K. saxophonist and bandleader Shabaka Hutchings, who’s known for groups like The Comet Is Coming, Sons of Kemet, and Shabaka and the Ancestors, released his first solo record simply as Shabaka in May. Afrikan Culture gets its vinyl debut as an exclusive title. As usual, special reissues abound, running the gamut from girl-group icons Martha and the Vandellas’ outstanding Dance Party to Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers’ Jonathan Sings! and beyond.
As far as where to find said titles, not every independent shop in our vicinity is going to have them — Alison’s Record Shop (994A Davidson Drive), McKay’s (636 Old Hickory Blvd.) and Phonoluxe (2609 Nolensville Pike) don’t typically have exclusives but often have special sales and hours. The details hadn’t been posted at press time, but keep an eye on their websites and social media.
The flagship Nashville storefront of Jack White’s Third Man Records (623 Seventh Ave. S.) doesn’t carry exclusives but has heaps of the label’s own great releases. You can get 15 percent off your entire purchase (with exclusions) in person and online from Nov. 24 through 28. The first 50 customers at the store on Friday who make a $25 purchase will get some special limited-edition goodies too. Third Man also has a Cyber Monday sale on Nov. 28 in which you can get 15 percent off your order plus free domestic shipping. A “vinyl supersale” is in effect from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, in which 2022 vinyl titles — like White’s two new LPs Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, Rich Ruth’s fascinating instrumental record I Survived, It’s Over and L.A. punks The Paranoyds’ Talk Talk Talk — will be 25 percent off.
Venerable records-and-collectibles shop The Great Escape has three stores nearby — 5400 Charlotte Ave., 105 Gallatin Pike N. in Madison and 810 N.W. Broad St. #202 in Murfreesboro. Each will open early at 8 a.m. with a selection of exclusive titles for your perusal and a 20 percent discount on non-RSD merchandise.
Heading over the Cumberland, The Groove (1103 Calvin Ave.) will open up early at 10 a.m. for access to exclusive releases. An announcement notes multiple sales on non-RSD merch will be in effect; watch their social media for more. Up the road a bit, Vinyl Tap (2038 Greenwood Ave.) celebrates both RSD Black Friday and the bar, club and record shop’s sixth anniversary in the former home of The Family Wash. When they open up at 11 a.m., find your RSD exclusives, as well as a 15 percent discount that doesn’t apply to RSD titles or others being released that day. All draft beers will be $6, all of the shop’s holiday beers will be making their appearance on the menu, and owner Todd Hedrick will man the turntables.
Last but very much not least, Grimey’s New and Preloved Music (1060 E. Trinity Lane) will open up for “controlled browsing” of their RSD titles at 10 a.m. If you’d like to pick up exclusives, join the line around the back of the store near Anaconda Vintage, where a few shoppers will be let in at a time. This also marks the start of the store’s annual toy and gift drive; donations of new, unwrapped gifts suitable for kids up to age 18 are being accepted.
Events like these tend to have lots of moving parts, and details can change quickly. As always, the smart play is to check stores’ social media for updates before you head over.