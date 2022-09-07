Food plus philanthropy always equals a good thing, and two upcoming events promise to combine both to help raise funds for some ongoing good efforts. The first will be on Monday, Sept. 19, as the kitchen crew at Henrietta Red is offering a special four-course dinner to benefit Café Momentum Nashville, a program that provides an eight-week mini-internship for youths who have been involved in the juvenile justice system in Nashville. If that name sounds familiar, Café Momentum is also the beneficiary of proceeds from the upcoming block party that Henrietta Red is throwing with City House and several other Germantown food and beverage businesses the day before the pop-up dinner.
Café Momentum provides life skills, social skills and workforce development training for young people re-entering society from the juvenile justice system, and every graduate of the program will receive a ServSafe certificate, giving them a leg up on future hospitality employment. The dinner will feature some of the Henrietta Red staff’s favorite menu items and will kick off with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. Strategic Hospitality co-owner Max Goldberg will serve as host for the dinner, and $125 tickets are available at the event’s website.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher will headline an event to benefit The Heimerdinger Foundation, a nonprofit that was founded by Kathie Heimerdinger in honor of her husband Mike, the former Titans offensive coordinator who passed away from cancer. The foundation provides and delivers organic, nutrient-dense meals and nutrition education free of charge to people facing cancer, removing that burden from family and caregivers.
To help raise funds for the program, the former head coach is staging his second Tale-Gating with Fisher & Friends at the Farm event where patrons will visit Fisher’s farm to be regaled with stories from him and some of his friends from the NFL. Expect the conversations to get spicy, like the four-course farm-to-table dinner provided by Catering & Events by Suzette.
The evening will also feature music from Donna Rhodes and Craig Morris, a live auction and a bourbon tasting courtesy of Uncle Nearest. Tickets for the Tale-Gating dinner are $250 per person or $1,800 for a table for eight and are available at the foundation’s website.